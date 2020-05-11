BOOM! Studios to Publish 12-Issue Dune Prequel House Atreides

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has acquired the rights to produce a comic book series based on the Dune prequel novel based on the notes and co-written by the son of Dune creator Frank Herbert, a press release revealed Monday. The first issue will hit stores in the Fall, by which time the actual real world may very well be a wasteland akin to the planet Arrakis. But assuming it's not, and assuming the entire comic book industry hasn't gone out of business, then theoretically you'll be able to purchase Dune: House Atreides #1 at that time. The press release contains more details:

The DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES comic book series will be adapted & scripted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, who co-wrote the eponymous prequel novel based on Frank Herbert's notes. Set in the years leading up to the explosive events of Dune, DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES transports readers to the far future on the desert planet Arrakis where Pardot Kynes seeks its secrets. Meanwhile, a violent coup is planned by the son of Emperor Elrood; an eight-year-old slave Duncan Idaho seeks to escape his cruel masters; and a young man named Leto Atreides begins a fateful journey. These unlikely souls will come together as renegades and soon discover that fate has decreed they will change the very shape of history.

"It's been more than twenty years since Brian and I published House Atreides, the first of our new novels set in Frank Herbert's Dune universe," said co-writer Kevin J Anderson in the press release. "We loved exploring all the possibilities Frank created for us, and those books introduced a whole new audience to Dune. Now, in adapting House Atreides into a vibrant graphic format, it's like rediscovering the story and the world all over again. So much of the novel is visually driven, the union of comics and House Atreides is a natural."

The release of the prequel series will be timed with Abrams ComicsArt releasing a graphic novel trilogy adapting the original Dune series, with the first volume of that also due out in the Fall. No cover or interior art have been released, so instead just take a look at these photos of the co-writers.