Brad Meltzer & Chris Eliopolous To Tell Stories Of Batman & Superman

Brad Meltzer & Chris Eliopolous have made a cottage industry of creating comic books for kids outlining the life and work of historical mostly-American figures and seeing them published to sales and critical success, as Ordinary People Change the World. Both have careers in the more traditional superhero comic books as well, but these new titles seem a world away from Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

Until now. Because their new Stories Change the World series will be spotlighting the heroes of DC Comics, beginning with Batman and Superman and then Wonder Woman to come. And they are treating each character as if it were an actual biography. As DC Comics partner with Penguin Random House for the new line. And one, I Am Batman, with the same name as the DC title currently being advertised on the street of New York.

The Stories Change the World series retells beloved, iconic fictional tales of heroism, providing a lively and fun first version of the myth and why it's inspirational, and serving as a fantastic stepping stone to get young readers interested in nonfiction biographies. Included in each book are: A timeline of key moments in the story's history. Images of important film, TV, and cartoon versions of the story. Comic-book-style illustrations that are in the superhero's life story. Childhood moments that influenced the hero. Facts that make great conversation-starters. A character trait that makes the character heroic and that readers can aspire to You'll want to collect each book in this dynamic series!

I am Batman (Stories Change the World) Hardcover – September 27, 2022 by Brad Meltzer (Author), Christopher Eliopoulos (Illustrator)

This fictional biography of Batman launches the exciting start of the Stories Change the World series from Brad Meltzer and Chris Eliopoulos, the team behind the New York Times bestselling Ordinary People Change the World books. This picture book is the perfect way to introduce young readers to Bruce Wayne and his rise to becoming Batman. After losing his parents at a young age, Bruce Wayne dedicates his life to cleaning up the streets of Gotham. Even without traditional superpowers, his perseverance and commitment to justice carry him through battles against villains.

I am Superman (Stories Change the World) Hardcover – September 27, 2022 by Brad Meltzer (Author), Christopher Eliopoulos (Illustrator)

For almost 80 years, the story of Clark Kent has been told by thousands of creators and this picture book biography is the perfect way to introduce the young readers to this legendary superhero. From his beginnings on his birth planet Krypton to his childhood on Earth, I am Superman focuses on the ways Clark Kent was super because of his actions, not just his powers.