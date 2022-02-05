DC's Batman Comic Ads On The Streets Of New York

George Gene Gustines of the New York Times posted his Batman find on Facebook yesterday (reposted here with permission), telling us "Very cool to see this advertisement for a Batman comic on a random street in Manhattan. In this case, 38th between 8th and 9th. Holy advertisement, Batman!"

Comic book museum curator Patrick Reed noted that "Good placement – a couple blocks from Midtown Comics!" for Michael Shelling, Director of Publicity at DC Comics, to pop up saying "they're all posted around comic book stores by design." So, dear reader, have you seen these out and about as well? This is where the QR Code goes to.

I Am Batman is the new Batman series by John Ridley and Ken Lashley which focuses on Jace Fox, son of Lucius Fox, who has taken on the Batman mantle and has recently moved from Gotham to New York City. With I Am Batman #6, out this month, marking the move.

I AM BATMAN #6 CVR A OLIVIER COIPEL

(W) John Ridley (A) Ken Lashley (CA) Olivier Coipel

Jace Fox's baptism by fire as Batman during "Fear State" was the first step toward his next great challenge—a relocation to the Big Apple! Joining his mother and sisters in the move as they arrive to the city, Jace will find new adventure, a rekindled love, and terrifying new adversaries as "Empire State of Mind" begins!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/8/2022

I AM BATMAN #7 CVR A KEN LASHLEY

(W) John Ridley (A) Christian Duce (CA) Ken Lashley

THE DARK KNIGHT COMES TO NEW YORK CITY! Batman's arrival in New York City went even more smoothly than Jace could have hoped. The mayor and law enforcement are trying to cooperate with their new Dark Knight in ways Gotham never did, and his family has settled quickly into a happy routine. But there's a rotten core to the Big Apple, and a mysterious new serial killer is going to exploit it…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/8/2022

I AM BATMAN #8 CVR A STEPHEN SEGOVIA

(W) John Ridley (A) Christian Duce (CA) Stephen Segovia

The campaign of terror continues as a mysterious serial killer brutally murders New York City Police Commissioner Becket, in the process exposing ugly truths about how Becket ran his department. Batman finds himself caught between a police department "hit squad" that wants to execute the killer, and a populace that's beginning to see them as more of a folk hero than Batman himself.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/12/2022