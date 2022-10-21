Breath Of Shadows and Codex Black Launch In IDW January 2023 Solicits

Camilo Moncada Lozano launches her series Codex Black from IDW Publishing in January, alongside Breath Of Shadows #1 by Rich Douek and Alex Cormack, all in IDW Publishing's January 2023 solicits and solicitations for January 2023, as well as My Little Ponies, Star Trek, Sonic, Dungeons & Dragons, Turtles and more, just no more Transformers or GI Joe

CODEX BLACK TP VOL 01 A FIRE AMONG CLOUDS

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221573

(W) Lozano, Camilo Moncada

Navigate through monsters, mysteries, and the will of the gods with two young extraordinary adventurers in fifteenth-century Mesoamerica as they search for a missing father! Donaj is a fearless Zapotec girl who – accompanied by the god that lives inside of her poncho – find her missing father. Along the way, she meets a 17-year-old winged Mexica warrior named Itzcacalotl, and over time their temporary partnership blooms into an incredible friendship. The search brings the young pair closer to danger and deeper into mystery than either could have predicted. What exactly was Donaj 's father involved with? And how did a simple search for a missing relative lead Donaj and Itzcacalotl into a fight with a terrifying bat monster to defend an entire village?!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 16.99

BREATH OF SHADOWS #1 CVR A CORMACK

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221570

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Alex Cormack

It's the mid-1960s, and Jimmy Meadows should be on top of the world. His band's most recent album just went gold, and they're riding a wave to international fame. But Jimmy is driven by only one thing: where to get his next fix. With his band at the end of their ropes and his life falling apart, Jimmy thinks he may be finished, until a friend tells him about a controversial method deep in the jungles of South America that can help him kick his addiction for good. But is clean living actually in Jimmy's future, or will he instead unleash horrors beyond his wildest nightmares? A new expedition into the heart of horror from Rich Douek and Alex Cormack, the team behind Road of Bones and Sea of Sorrows!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BABY ANIMALS A SMITHSONIAN COLORING BOOK

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221568

(A) Rachel Curtis

Take a tour through the animal kingdom guided by the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute and meet its youngest members! In this beautifully illustrated coloring book by artist Rachel Curtis (Birds: A Smithsonian Coloring Book) wildlife fans of all ages can explore the wonder of new life with the experts from the National Zoo. Features a wide variety of animals across multiple species including: Giant Panda, Komodo Dragon, Fennec Fox, Meller's Chameleon, Asian Elephant, Japanese Giant Salamander, Sumatran Tiger, Spider Tortoise, Screaming Hairy Armadillo… and many more! Each page not only stands alone as a work of art, but is also accompanied by brief and fascinating insights from Zoo experts, ensuring that time spent coloring is also time spent learning. This book's deluxe ivory paper allows for a variety of artistic media like pen, pencil, or even watercolor, to ensure your creative vision comes to life just the way you want – and lasts for years to come.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 16.99

BLOOM COUNTY LIBRARY SC BOOK 02

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221569

(W) Berkeley Breathed (A) Berkeley Breathed

Book Two continues the complete Bloom County strip in chronological order, covering September 1982 to July 1984, presented in softcover for the first time! Continuing right where Volume One left off, with Berkeley Breathed's endearing, enchanting, and occasionally infuriating inhabitants of Bloom County treating us to their madcap adventures, cynical observations, and optimistic innocenceall at once! Included herein is the death (and return) of Bill the Cat, the introduction of Oliver Wendell Jones, and all manner of thought-provoking hilarity as only Bloom County can deliver! Introduction by legendary journalist (and Bloom County fan) Ted Koppel!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 34.99

CRASHING #5 CVR A BEEM VAR

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG228074

(W) Matthew Klein (A / CA) Morgan Beem

Some wounds never heal, and others prove fatal. Will Dr. Osler face Boston's Powered threat alone when Gordian's endgame is revealed? Can Rose save everyone including herself in the series finale, or will her final gambit send her crashing?

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEAD SEAS #2 CVR A BROKENSHIRE

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221577

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Nick Brokenshire

When a ghost escapes its cell, it's down to Gus and his band of terrified convicts to get the haunt back where it belongs. But a vengeful spirit is the least of their worries as the ship enters troubled waters. Continuing the new supernatural thriller from best-selling author Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic, Titans United) and fan-favorite Nick Brokenshire (Star Wars Adventures, Cold Iron).

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS TP HONOR AMONG THIEVES OFF MOVIE PREQUEL

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221580

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A / CA) Eduardo Ferigato

The world's most popular tabletop roleplaying game is coming to the big screen March 3, 2023! Before you catch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in theaters, make sure to pick up this must-read prequel graphic novel! A party of unlikely heroes must brave the dangers of the Sword Coast in a quest for the ultimate prize! What brought them to this point? Find out in this graphic novel featuring the cast of D&D: Honor Among Thieves: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, and Regé-Jean Page!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 14.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS TP RAVENLOFT ORPHAN OF AGONY ISLE

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221581

(W) Casey Gilly (A / CA) Bayleigh Underwood

DISCOVER the Demiplane of Dread! In her castle laboratory, D&D's own mad scientist, Dr. Viktra Mordenheim, performs experiments testing the bounds of science and magic!

THRILL to a Castle of Horrors! Following a terrible accident, Miranda awakens in Schloss Mordenheim under the questionable care of the definitely-not-lawful-good doctor, with no memory of who she is. Desperate to learn about her past, she soon begins to question what she is told and test the strictures placed upon her. Gentle Reader, the truth she uncovers will shock and disturb you!

SHUDDER at a Menagerie of Monsters! A collection of lab notes detail the tragic fates of Ravenloft's unfortunate inhabitants, in a collection of supplementary stories by writers Casey Gilly, Ryan Cady, and Ro Mediavilla, and artists Corin Howell, Vincenzo Riccardi, and Kayla Felty. We must caution you, Dear Reader, these are not tales for the faint of heart!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 17.99

GLORK PATROL HC VOL 03 GLORK PATROL AND MAGIC ROBOT

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221582

(W) James Kochalka (A / CA) James Kochalka

The Glork Patrol meets a TINY new friend… and a HUGE new enemy? Robots come in all shapes and sizes in this loony space adventure from the award-winning creator of Johnny Boo and Banana Fox! A mysterious package arrives with a tiny robot inside, named Glorkbot. Say hello to the newest member of the Glork Patrol! But when Gonk and Baby Quackaboodle quickly deplete its batteries by making it do too many funny dance moves, there's only one entity they can turn to for help: the giant floating head known throughout the galaxy as the Magic Robot. Will the Magic Robot heed their plea for help… or blast them with his laser eyes? This action-packed laugh-fest from Eisner award-winner James Kochalka is the goofiest sci-fi comic in the entire universe!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

GODZILLA MONSTERS & PROTECTORS ALL HAIL KING #5 CVR A

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221583

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Dan Schoening

It's King Caesar and Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah for the fate of the world! Both humanity and the would-be conquerors, the Xiliens, are watching the battle with great interest. But even if Godzilla and King Caesar beat King Ghidorah, can they resist the urge to throw down with each other? Of course they can't! But the citizens of Tokyo still better hope their fight is a short one! All Hail the King ends here!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GODZILLA RIVALS RODAN VS EBIRAH CVR A JOHNSON

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG228077

(W) James F. Wright (A / CA) Phillip Johnson

Hundreds of kilometers above Tokyo orbits the ParaSOL science facility, connected to terra firma by a massive space elevator, together two incredible feats of engineering and international cooperation. But when the subdued kaiju Rodan and Ebirah arrive at the lab's mysterious Section X, all of that threatens to come crashing down-literally-when the pair escape their confines and tear into each other. With the two titans locked in battle and plummeting to Earth down the space elevator shaft, it's up to a team of scientists to stop them before their velocity is truly terminal-for them and for humanity.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 7.99

GODZILLA RIVALS RODAN VS EBIRAH CVR B CHI

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG228078

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 7.99

GODZILLA RIVALS RODAN VS EBIRAH CVR C 10 COPY INCV LINDSAY

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG228079

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 7.99

MY LITTLE PONY #9 CVR A MEBBERSON

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221589

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A / CA) Amy Mebberson

The ponies are off to Lava Creeks! Discord threatens to destroy all magic forever, and they must stop him to protect the newfound harmony across Canterlot. But their powers are already beginning to weaken, and they?re no match for the powerful and tricky draconequus.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY CLASSICS REIMAGINED LITTLE FILLIES #3 CVR A

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG228080

(W) Megan Brown (A / CA) Jenna Ayoub

Spring is finally here, and with it comes challenges for the Little Fillies. Sickness, departures, and, worst of all, a bad haircut. Jo struggles to remain hopeful with all the changes, but she knows a good story requires development. It would just be nice if every pony could stay the same and everything would go back to normal!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY TP VOL 01

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221595

(W) Celeste Bronfman, Robin Easter, Mary Kenney (A) Amy Mebberson

An exciting new adventure begins! Join the Mane Five as they explore a brand-new Equestria following the magical events of the hit Netflix movie! With magic returned to Equestria, the ponies are more united than ever – at least, until one of the Unity Crystals is stolen! Can Sunny, Izzy, Zipp, Pipp, and Hitch – plus trusty sidekick Cloudpuff -find the culprit before magic is gone for good? And where's Cloudpuff leading them, anyway? Is this… Canterlot?! Explore a new generation of magic and friendship, from writers Celeste Bronfman, Robin Easter, and Mary Kenney, with art by Amy Mebberson! Collects My Little Pony #1-5."

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #57 CVR A KIM

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221596

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Adam Bryce Thomas (CA) Min Ho Kim

With Surge finally out of their quills, the Restoration turns their attention to bringing down Eggperial City. It's growing, volatile, and dredging up the surrounding environment? Jewel sends Tangle and Whisper to investigate, but it unearths some unwanted reminders of the past.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG SCRAPNIK ISLAND #4 CVR A FOURDRAINE

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221599

(W) Daniel Barnes (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Nathalie Fourdraine

We all go a little mad sometimes… especially when you were created by an evil scientist. Poor Mecha Sonic never stood a chance. As his plan reaches its final stages, Tails, Sigma, and the Scrapniks race around the Death Egg to save Sonic.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK #4 CVR A ROSANAS

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221602

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A / CA) Ramon Rosanas

Fueled by an unsettling discovery that makes their mission all the more urgent, the Defiant crew come face to face with the god killer.Written by Star Trek: Year Five duo Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (Batman Beyond, Captain America) and illustrated by Ramon Rosanas (Star Wars), IDW's brand-new flagship Star Trek ongoing series continues the bold adventure!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK PICARD TP STARGAZER

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221608

(W) Mike Johnson, Kirsten Beyer (A) Angel Hernandez (CA) TBD

Following the climactic events of Season Two's finale, Jean-Luc and Seven of Nine launch an unsanctioned mission that sets the stage for the upcoming Season Three! When the Stargazer, under a new captain, mysteriously disappears, Jean-Luc Picard is once more compelled away from his chateau to confront the shadows of his past. Before his days on the Enterprise, a young Picard violated the Prime Directive for the greater good… and created an enemy that now threatens not only the Stargazer, but an entire system. For Seven of Nine, agreeing to help Picard means putting her own future at risk – but is it even the future she wants? Star Trek: Picard creator Kirsten Beyer reteams with veteran Trek comics scribe Mike Johnson and artist non-pareil Angel Hernandez for an adventure that promises to unearth secrets – of the past, present, and future – at every turn!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 17.99

STAR TREK RESURGENCE #3 CVR A HOOD

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221609

(W) Andrew Grant (A / CA) Josh Hood

Continue the story in IDW's exclusive five-issue comic prequel to Dramatic Labs' highly anticipated narrative adventure game, Star Trek: Resurgence! With the Theseus crew's rescue of infamous warp scientist Dr. Leah Brahms having gone awry and new revelations calling the Federation's choices into question, Captain Solano and his crew are forced to determine whether the scientific ends justify the military means to join the enemy.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK SNW ILLYRIAN ENIGMA #2 CVR A LEVENS

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221612

(W) Kirsten Beyer (A) Megan Levens (CA) Kieron McKeown

With Captain Pike and the crew of the Enterprise caught in the Pryllia colony, home to the illusive Illyrians, the mission objective quickly shifts from gathering evidence to exonerate Una to… breaking out. Continue the journey to new reaches in this exclusive comic tie-in set between seasons one and two of fan-favorite Paramount+ series Strange New Worlds!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES REBORN TP VOL 06 GAME CHANGERS

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221616

(W) Juni Ba, Sophie Campbell (A) Pablo Tunica

In the wake of TMNT: The Armageddon Game-Opening Moves, Oroku Saki, the Shredder, has revealed himself to the Turtles. In order to counter the newest evil machinations of the Pantheon's trickster god, the Rat King, he seeks an alliance with the sons of his former archenemy, the late Master Splinter. But are the Turtles prepared to join forces with their merciless executioner from a past life? Can Shredder truly be redeemed? No matter the case, the Armageddon Game is fast approaching, and the only place to find the answers to these burning questions is in… Northampton! Collects the 2022 Annual, issues #131 and 132 of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the 2022 Free Comic Book Day TMNT issue.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 16.99

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #5 CVR A FEDERICI

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221617

(W) Tom Waltz (A / CA) Vincenzo Federici

WILD CARDS! As the unexpected events in Dimension X and Dimension Z play out for Michelangelo, Leonardo, and the Shredder, the Armageddon Game on Earth continues to spiral out of control for Donatello, Jennika, and Raphael! For both heroes and villains alike, the rules continue to change as new players are introduced to the Rat King's nefarious game for control of the world. And now the remainder of the Pantheon siblings are paying attention to the cataclysm their trickster brother has wrought. Will the immortal demigods remain on the sidelines, or will they be the next wild cards added to an already chaotic deck?! Writer Tom Waltz (TMNT: The Last Ronin) and artist Vincenzo Federici (Red Sonja) are your game masters as we kick off the second bombastic half of… TMNT: The Armageddon Game!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME ALLIANCE #4 CVR A

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221620

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Sophia Campbell (CA) TBD

A forgotten past. A second mutation. The manifestation of unimaginable mystic powers. The experiments wrought on her by the maniacal Dr. Barlow have left Venus forever changed and psychically bonded to the Turtle known as Donatello. But his path was never hers… and she's found a kindred spirit in Bludgeon, whose affinity for the mystic arts has him questioning his allegiance to the Foot Clan.As chaos grips New York City, Venus and Bludgeon seek inner peace. But there's a darkness brewing in the most unlikely of places, and left unchecked, it could tip the scales of order in the Rat King?s favor. Can Venus and Bludgeon quiet the storm, or will the Armageddon Game claim the city and ultimately, the world?Written and illustrated by legendary TMNT co-captain Sophie Campbell.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME TP OPENING MOVES

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221623

(W) Tom Waltz (A) Fero Pe, Adam Gorham, Casey Maloney

The TMNT have faced enemy ninjas, government agents, fellow mutants, and alien armies, but now they must confront the machinations of an actual demi-god! Untangle the maze of secrets and treachery on the road to The Armageddon Game! One of the Turtles' most enigmatic foes, the Rat King, is finally bringing his long-simmering plan to fruition, after years of quiet preparations. Soon, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael – under the leadership of the Shredder – will embark on a dangerous quest to find allies against Rat King's trio of terror: LeatherKrang, Baxter Stockman, and Madame Null. But, before the game can truly begin, discover the histories of the Rat King, Kitsune, and the rest of the Pantheon, witness their previous encounters with the TMNT, and understand their connection to the recently resurrected Shredder. Collects TMNT: The Armageddon Game Pre-Game stories "Kingdom of Rats Prelude," Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #84, and the 2020 and 2021 TMNT Annuals, as well as TMNT: The Armageddon Game-Opening Moves #1 and 2.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 19.99

TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #3 CVR A KEVIN EASTMAN

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221624

(W) Kevin Eastman (A) Ben Bishop (CA) Kevin Eastman

THE TALE OF THE LAST RONIN'S FIRST MISSION CONTINUES! In the past: Michelangelo's quest for vengeance takes him further westward and the fighting forms he's mastered thus far will prove invaluable as he faces yet another adversary. Nothing will stand in the way of his quest to return to New York City and avenge his family for the fates suffered at the hands of the Foot Clan except maybe the chiding voices of his dead brothers. Meanwhile, in the present (a.k.a. our future!), Casey Marie Jones does her best to rear the next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as both their master and surrogate mother and she's finding she's not sure which undertaking is more difficult! Writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, alongside artists Ben Bishop (TMNT: The Last Ronin) and S.L. Gallant (G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero), continue this tantalizing tale of the beginnings of the Last Ronin.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TMNT ONGOING #137 CVR A FERO PE

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221630

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Fero Pe

Official Armageddon Game tie-in! Donnie's willing to do anything to defend his new friend Triceraton Regenta Seri from Ch'rell's Utrom assassins, but some lines are not meant to be crossed. Now, the crisis in Mutant Town has escalated beyond anything Donnie could have ever imagined and Ch'rell is taking matters into his own hands. Amid the riots, Jennika helps April, Lola, and Mona formulate a plan to expose the truth about the mysterious Turtles posing as the TMNT. All the while, the Rat King and his allies revel in the glorious chaos they've created.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

JIM LEES X-MEN ARTIST ED HC 2ND PTG (DEC218031)

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV221633

(W) Chris Claremont (A / CA) Jim Lee

Second printing ! Jim Lee has been drawing comics for more than 30 years and is one of the most popular comic book artists of all time. The impact his dynamic artwork has had on the comics industry-to his legions of fans and the artists who have been inspired by and emulated him-is truly immeasurable. And, in a career filled with highlights, his work on X-Men is arguably his most popular and enduring.

This very special Artist's Edition features Lee's stellar work on X-Men, including the complete oversized X-Men #1-still the bestselling comic book ever published! Additionally, there will be covers, splash pages, pin-ups, and interior pages by Lee doing what he does best-creating great comics. Each page has been meticulously scanned from Lee's original art for this book… affording the reader incite into his creative process never before available outside of original art collectors. Produced in the one and only, accept no imitations, multi-Eisner award-winning Artist's Edition format. For any fan of Jim Lee, this book will soon become a cherished centerpiece of your collection!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 150