Bret Blevins' Girls Of Dimension 13 in Aftershock April 2021 Solicits

Bret Blevins and Graham Nolan have a new comic book launching from AfterShock Comics in April, Girls Of Dimension 13. But they are not alone, Steve Orlando and Patrick Piazzalunga are launching Project Patron, and Cullen Bunn and Mark Torres are launching Phantom On The Scan. Here are the full AfterShock solicitations for April 2021.

GIRLS OF DIMENSION 13 #1 CVR A BLEVINS

(W) Graham Nolan (A/CA) Bret Blevins

Four young women are brought together by a mysterious invitation to live in a creepy building in NYC. They soon learn that the building houses a portal to the other twelve known dimensions, and that a malevolent creature known as Abraxis has bound these dimensions together, enslaving them to his will. For centuries, the portal has been guarded by a gatekeeper to prevent the evil on the other side from gaining access to OUR dimension.

Now the gatekeeper, Anna Nightlinger, is missing, and the only thing standing in Abraxis' way is a quartet of young women with powers and abilities they don't even know they have…for now.

Written by Inkpot Award-winning writer/artist Graham Nolan (The Chenoo, Return to Monster Island, co-creator of Bane) and illustrated by Emmy Award-winning artist, Bret Blevins (Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League), THE GIRLS OF DIMENSION 13 is a fantasy tale of discovery and empowerment, proving that sometimes all you need is a little help from your friends.

PHANTOM ON SCAN #1 CVR A TORRES

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Mark Torres

Twenty years ago, a comet fell to earth. Since that night, Matthew has been haunted – haunted by a spirit that gives him incredible psychic abilities. But these abilities come with a price…and payment is due.

Every time Matthew uses his gifts, he draws closer to death, and other psychics – all of whom gained their powers on the night the comet fell – are dying in the most horrible of ways. To save himself, Matthew gathers a group of psychics to solve the mystery of their powers before it's too late.

PROJECT PATRON #1 CVR A TALAKSI

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Patrick Piazzalunga (CA) David Talaski

Thirty years ago, the world watched in horror as THE PATRON, a hero sent as humanitarian aid from a different dimension, went punch for punch with WOE, a primordial beast and a perfect match for our mighty protector. In the end, hero and villain alike fell…but the Patron returned – and continues to defend us to this day!

At least, that's what we've all been told.

The truth is, the Patron died that day along with Woe. The UN replaced the Patron with a Reploid, designed to mimic the real Patron and continue on his mission of protection.

Today, the Patron Reploid is secretly piloted by an elite team – a team prepared for anything… except for the death of one of their own.

BEQUEST #2

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Freddie Williams II (CA) Freddie Williams

As the sword and sorcery slinging "War Party" tries to make themselves at home in modern Chicago, the mad monk Epoch Craev unleashes his beasts. Now, our heroes must venture into a dank dungeon filled with unknowable horrors: Lower Wacker Drive!

UNDONE BY BLOOD OTHER SIDE OF EDEN #2

(W) Lonnie Nadler, Zac Thompson (A/CA) Sami Kivela

Determined and stubborn, Silvano's plan for revenge is put into action. He attempts to pull off a heist in the tallest building in Buttar, Texas, but things don't go so smooth. He's stumbled into something much larger than himself and The Fraternal Brotherhood is waiting. Meanwhile,

legendary gunslinger Solomon Eaton tries to pull off a heist of his own. But Sol's about to learn that things don't work quite the same when you're south of the border.

NUCLEAR FAMILY #3

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Tony Shasteen

Surviving a nuclear attack in the 1950s, the McCleans wake to find that the explosions have somehow propelled them into a post-apocalyptic United States that has been moved entirely underground. While the McCleans find a country caught in a never-ending war, they also learn that this new underground society might be willing to go to extreme lengths in order to destroy their enemies. Can the McCleans find a way to return to their own time before it's too late?

SHADOW DOCTOR #3

(W) Peter Calloway (A) Georges Jeanty (CA) Mark Chiarello

Nathaniel got what he wanted: he had the money – a gift from Al Capone – to start his medical practice.Â Â He was going to be a doctor.

Then the bomb went off.Â Â In the chaotic aftermath – and with a life on the line – Nathaniel was going to learn what taking money from the mafia truly meant.

MANIAC OF NEW YORK #3

(W) Elliott Kalan (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

The mindless murderer Maniac Harry has massacred all but three riders on New York's automated subway train. Can hapless straphanger Gabriella keep one step ahead of Harry, while still protecting the newly orphaned twins she's taken under her wing? Can our heroes Gi-na Greene and Detective Zelda Pettibone jump onboard the runaway train and find the survivors before Harry slaughters them? Plus, finally learn what life-altering mistake got Zelda trapped on the Maniac beat!

SCOUTS HONOR #4

(W) David Pepose (A) Luca Casalanguida (CA) Andy Clarke

Since the days of the Final War, the Ranger Scouts of America have honed their survivalist teachings for a singular purpose: to conquer the radioactive horrors of the Colorado Badlands.

But after discovering the truth behind the Ranger Scout doctrine, Kit is driven into the post-apocalyptic wilderness and left for dead. With a savage predator on her trail, Kit must use every ounce of training to survive – but after all she's sacrificed, can this true believer endure losing her religion?

I BREATHED A BODY #4

(W) Zac Thompson (A/CA) Andy MacDonald

A science-fiction horror series about social media, big tech, and influencer culture.

More determined than ever, Anne risks her life and soul to perform a dangerous ritual that will change the world. So begins the final livestream, broadcast to every single one of Mylo's 400 million subscribers: This is not a dream, not a dream, we're using the bacterial cultures in your body as an electrical receiver. You must heed our next words very carefully…

KNOCK EM DEAD #5

(W) Eliot Rahal (A) Mattia Monaco (CA) Andy Clarke

It's the curtain call. Tonight, the people were so fine. They waited there in line. And when they got up on their feet, they made the show. And that was sweet. But I can hear the sound. Of slamming doors and folding chairs. And that's a sound they'll never know – oh, sorry those are the lyrics to Jackson Browne's The Load Out. Whoops.

This is it. The final act. The last punchline. Fame has torn the Brice family apart. Can their love bring them back together?

LONELY RECEIVER TP

(W) Zac Thompson (A/CA) Jen Hickman

A Horror/Break-up Story in Five Parts.

Catrin Vander, a lonely video producer, buys an Artificial Intelligence partner that's meant to bond for life. After ten years together, her holographic wife suddenly disconnects without a warning. The breakup drives Catrin to the point of near insanity. She's alone for the first time in years and reeling from a loss she can't comprehend.

Written by Zac Thompson (UNDONE BY BLOOD, THE REPLACER, HER INFERNAL DESCENT, No One's Rose, X-Men) and illustrated in color by Jen Hickman (MOTH & WHISPER, Test), this volume contains the entire series, issues #1-5.

ANIMOSITY HC VOL 03 YEAR THREE

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A/CA) Rafael De Latorre

The Animals rest and consider their path. Where have they come from? Where can they go? When they were taken from the wild, how did their fates change humanity forever? What will they become?

From creator/writer Marguerite Bennett (INSEXTS, DC Comics Bombshells, Batwoman) with

artwork by Rafael De Latorre (SUPERZERO) and Elton Thomasi, this volume features the entire third year of AfterShock's flagship title, issues #19-28.

