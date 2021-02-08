Brian Bendis' Creator Owned Comics Pulled Off ComiXology/Kindle Again

In 2017, when Brian Bendis left Marvel Comics for a DC Comics exclusive deal, people wondered around the creator-owned comics that Brian published through Marvel's Icon imprint Powers, Brilliant, Scarlet, Takio and The United States Of Murder, Inc, and the like. Then in November 2017, all the Icon books were pulled off of digital services ComiXology and Amazon's Kindle. Those who had already bought digital copies can still read them, but no new sales could be made.

Then DC Comics added all the Brian Bendis books to their own listings on ComiXology, Kindle and other services, with some new series such as Pearl and Cover.

Last month, Bleeding Cool announced that Brian Bendis was no longer exclusive at DC Comics, but he was still working at DC Comics with Justice League and Checkmate.

But now ComiXology has dropped those Brian Bendis titles as well. Here's where Powers used to be. Here's where United States Of Murder used to be. It is a similar story for the rest of Bendis's creator-owned titles – but not all.

Because new DC creator-owned titles like Cover? That's still there. So is Pearl. Could this be down to whatever contract Brian Bendis signed with DC? That lets DC Comics publish the titles he originated with them. but for the ones that originated at Image or Marvel and continued or were republished at DC Comics, it's not the case? That either Bendis can take them elsewhere – or must take them elsewhere?

So where now? Will Image Comics let Brian Bendis return? Will he find solace in Oni Press? How about his old friends Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso over at AWA? Ahoy, AfterShock, there are all sorts of possibilities. Hey, maybe Marvel Comics will take them back. Okay, okay, I went to far with that one, I know.