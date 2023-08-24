Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Adam Guzowski, Ariela Kristantina, Ashanti Fortson, brian michael bendis, christian ward, Corinne Halbert, Dan Johnson, Drew Rausch, Eranga D, eva cabrera, geoff johns, Jenn St-Ongem Lucy Sullivan, jock, Jodi Tong, John Grosjean, Joshua Williamson, Justin Grosjean, Kaylee Rowena, Kevin Sharp, Lane Terasaki, Leann Hill, Leonie O’Moore, liana kangas, maria llovet, Michium, mike henderson, Nicky Wheeler-Nicholson, rachel distler, Sarah Leuver, Scott Kolins, Scott Larson, scott snyder, Soo Lee, Toby Sidler

Brian Bendis, Scott Snyder, Geoff Johns Write Comics About Comic Shops

Meanwhile... A Comic Shop Anthology is a new comic created by a shop with stories about other shops. How very meta of it.

Meanwhile… A Comic Shop Anthology is a new comic book created by a comic book shop with stories about comic book shops, or the comic book reading experience, for other comic book shops to stock as a perennial item. An 80-page perfect bound comic book, with a 12 pt. gloss cover and 70 lb. uncoated interior pages, with stories and art in full colour, single colour, and black & white. Numbers that mean a lot to comic book stores, so we are leading with them.

And to clarify, this is nothing to do with the Meanwhile… anthology series published by Soaring Penguin Press that serialises Strangehaven, amongst other comic books.

Meanwhile… A Comic Shop Anthology contains stories by Brian Michael Bendis, Geoff Johns, Scott Snyder, Jock, Maria Llovet, Joshua Williamson, Christian Ward, Eva Cabrera, Eranga D, Ashanti Fortson, Dan Johnson, Rachel Distler, Corinne Halbert, Leann Hill, Scott Kolins, Liana Kangas, Ariela Kristantina, Soo Lee, Sarah Leuver, Leonie O'Moore, Drew Rausch, Kaylee Rowena, Lane Terasaki, Kevin Sharp, Michium, Toby Sidler, Justin Grosjean, John Grosjean, Jenn St-Ongem Lucy Sullivan, Jodi Tong, Nicky Wheeler-Nicholson, Scott Larson, Mike Henderson, Adam Guzowski and Lynne Yoshii. With Veronica Fish and Alison Sampson covers.

And Meanwhile… A Comic Shop Anthology stories written by comic store employees/owners James Sime of Isotope Comics and Ryan Higgins and Brock Sager of Comics Conspiracy. And edited by Higgins and Sharp. On Kickstarter, it raised $11,871 pledged of $2,500 goal from 728 backers. Here's a little taste of some of what's coming down the pipe, as copies are being shipped out, with an update saying "we're looking at getting all shipments out the door by September 6th at the latest. Digital copies will be sent out to all backers at the same time."

Meanwhile… A Comic Shop Anthology is available through digital download without DRM in PDF/CBZ format, and physically from Comics Conspiracy with both the Veronica Fish Cover and the Alison Sampson Cover, from ComiXology/Kindle to come, and Comichub.

