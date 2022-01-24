Brian Bolland's Judge Dredd Apex Delayed By Worldwide Paper Shortage

Rebellion, publishers of Judge Dredd, have announced that worldwide paper shortages mean that their prestige oversized Brian Bolland 'Apex Edition' in the manner of Scott Dunbier's Artists Editions books and reprints scans of original artwork from IDW, was due to ship next month – in time for 2000 AD's 45th anniversary – but will now be delayed until at least April.

Bleeding Cool has covered how a number of comic book publishers and projects have been hitting America especially DC Comics and the Far East with what has been described as the Manga Drought. Rebellion has blamed suppliers being unable to source the right kind of paper for the project, despite them ordering early, but still plans to fulfil orders to their direct customers and comic book stores once the situation improves.

Rebellion's first 'Apex Edition' was back in 2015 and collected the first 'phase' of Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell's superhero series Zenith. Last year they announced that the Bolland book would be just the first in a series; the next one focuses on Mick 'big boots' McMahon's turn on Dredd and is out later this year – no word if that is going to be affected by these same problems.

Ben Smith, Head of Publishing, said: "After more than a year of planning, sourcing artwork and an incredible response to the pre-orders on the Apex edition of Brian Bolland's Judge Dredd artwork, we have found ourselves at the mercy of the supply chain problems affecting manufacturing worldwide. With a paper shortage already affecting global print production we ordered early to secure the paper stock and have had the printers ready for this oversized volume which only a handful of printers can produce, however the paper has not made it to the printers in time to meet the original deadline, nor the revised deadline. It is therefore with great reluctance than we are forced to delay the publishing date for this eagerly anticipated book. We are working hard to confirm a new delivery date and as soon as we have that we will let all of our customers and retail partners know. We deeply regret the inconvenience to readers on such a landmark collection."

Only one suitable reaction to such a confession, Ben. Ten years in the cubes!