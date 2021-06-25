Rebellion Collects DC Comics' Judge Dredd For 2000AD 45th Anniversary

When I was a kid, the biggest question in comics was what 2000AD would be called in 2001. Turns out the answer was 2000AD. A brand is a powerful thing. 2000AD began in 1977 and so in 2022, 2000AD published by Rebellion has its 45th anniversary and this sentence has just been kicked off Google Search for having too many numbers in it and Professor Chris Whitty has just asked for the next slide.

Never before reprinted, September 2022 will see the first collection of DC Comics' Judge Dredd: Legends of the Law, when DC licensed the character for their own run hoping to get some big sales from the movie, This did not happen, but it saw John Wagner and Alan Grant write earlier tales of Judge Dredd. with art by Brent Anderson, Tommy Lee Edwards, John Byrne, Barb Kaalberg, Gary Martin and Anthony Williams.

The 2000 AD Encyclopedia (published in February) is the first-ever comprehensive and definitive encyclopedia of the worlds of 2000 AD written by journalist Scott Montgomery, including sections on Sláine, Nemesis the Warlock, A.B.C Warriors and more.

The Brian Bolland Apex Edition (published in February) will showcase Brian Bolland's original artwork from Judge Dredd in the Artists Edition format pioneered by Scott Dunbier at IDW. It will feature new high-resolution scans of Bolland's original art pages.

The Best of John Wagner (published in March) and The Best of Carlos Ezquerra (published in May) will celebrate the work of Judge Dredd's co-creators. Also published in March, Judge Dredd: Blaze of Glory will showcase the work of newer 2000AD writer Al Ewing.

The special new editions culminate with 45 Years of 2000 AD (published in May) as forty-five artists from the worlds of comics and illustration will give their takes on some of 2000 AD's most famous characters. The brand new collection will feature work by David Aja, Michael Allred, Jamie Smart, Colleen Doran, Annie Wu, Mick McMahon, Kevin O'Neill, Rachael Stott, Chris Weston, Henry Flint and more. The Best of Gerry Finley-Day (published in August) will feature the work of co-creator of Rogue Trooper as well as writer on Blackhawk, The VCs, Fiends of the Eastern Front, Dan Dare, Ant Wars, Harry Twenty on the High Rock and more. And the Mick McMahon Apex Edition will also be published in October, available in an exclusive edition through the 2000 AD webshop and a standard edition through comic stores via Diamond Distribution.