Brian Gonsar & Keenan Gaybba Dracula's Brunch Club From Oni in 2025

Dracula's Brunch Club is a debut middle-grade graphic novel by Brian Gonsar and Keenan Gaybba. "In this origin story of why vampires crave blood, Count Dracula risks losing his prized brunch club when all the jelly in the land mysteriously disappears, robbing the vampires of his famous energy-giving, blood orange jelly donuts".

Grace Scheipeter at Oni Press has acquired world rights to Dracula's Brunch Club which will be published in the autumn of 2025. Brian Gonsar and Keenan Gaybba's agent Stacey Graham at 3 Seas Literary negotiated the deal.

Brian Gonsar is the SVP, Director of Production at Hill Holliday and the producer of the films Favorite Son and Forgetting the Girl, and calls Dracula's Brunch Club his side hustle. Keenan Gaybba is an illustrator and character designer from Cape Town, South Africa, with a background in animation, working on animated music videos and adverts at every stage of the production, from concept art to background painting.

Oni Press/Lion Forge has been hitting the headlines a lot recently, with former owners James Lucas Jones and Charlie Chu pushed out by parent company Polarity, others departing voluntarily, and their newly reprinted Gender Queer: A Memoir graphic novel landing them, and its writer/artist Maia Kobabe, with dismissed obscenity criminal lawsuits in the state of Virginia. as well as Oni Press getting allegations of non-payment to comic book creators. Bleeding Cool looked at other recent work moves, and concerns of overwork, leading to notable gaps missing from the publisher's schedule. But now they have a new publisher and president in Hunter Gorinson, let's see what goes down.

The expansion of younger readers graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.