Brielle is Bloodline, The New Daughter Of Blade The Vampire Hunter

This is a comic book seven years in the making, with numerous false starts, concepts and creative teams. At San Diego Comic-Con in 2015, Bleeding Cool first reported on a new Blade comic book from Marvel Comics by Tim Seeley and Logan Faeber. We got more details, that this would be Fallon Grey from rural Oregon, facing a threat she doesn't understand and meeting her father Eric Brooks, the classic vampire hunting day-walking Blade.

Fallon Grey is a sixteen-year-old girl from rural Oregon. Nominated for Prom Queen, Captain of the debate team, most popular girl in her class. But there is another side to Fallon. A feeling like there's something more inside of her. When terror strikes her small town, she'll find out just how right she was. As fearsome supernatural forces hunt Fallon, she'll come face to face with something even more shocking than the monsters on her tail. Eric Brooks…Blade…her father?! And in each other, they'll discover the purpose they've each been struggling to find

It was meant to have been published in the autumn of 2015. Well… it wasn't, it was pulled off the schedule. Bleeding Cool suggested that the delay may play into whatever was being planned for a new Blade movie or TV show. also starring that character. Lots more people followed that one up. That the comic would have to fit in with these plans – or at least, not contradict them too much.

But it never happened, though Logan Faeber did post a few designs from the series.

At one point, it was announced in 2016 at C2E that Afua Richardson would be drawing the comic instead. And at a previous juncture at NYCC she had said that, of an unnamed project,

"I get a call from Axel Alonso, come in, rip the script apart, create the designs you want…."

And then posted…

I woke up today and remembered I'm Drawing @Marvel Blade the Hunter. woot. no pressure or anything pic.twitter.com/Ue16MqXjnk — Afua Richardson @DenPopCon C1 (@AfuaRichardson) April 6, 2016 Show Full Tweet

But that never happened either. And now? In 2022? A new creative team, a new title, we have Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade.

She is no longer Fallon Grey from rural Oregon. Instead, she is Brielle, also known as Bloodline, daughter of Blade, by Danny Lore and Karen S. Darboe introduce Brielle aka Bloodline, Marvel's newest vampire hunter debuting in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1, in stores on the 7th of May. Not the only vampire hunter who is changing her identity today…

Danny Lore is best known for writing James Bond, Champions, Transformers, Lunar Room, 2020 Ironheart, Queen Of Bad Dreams and Quarter Killer and more. Karen S. Darboe is an Italian artist best known in thr US for covers for Thor, Magic The Gathering, Power Rangers and Dark Blood.