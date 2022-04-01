Willow To Be The New Vampire Slayer From April

Sarah Gailey, Carlos Olivares and Valentina Pinto have a story, Trust The Process, in this week's Buffy The Vampire 25th Anniversary from Boom Studios that feeds into the new The Vampire Slayer series starting from Boom Studios this month. The Diamond catalogue has it listed as Vampire Slayer (Buffy) but is that correct? Here ar the solicitations for the first three issues, along with the mystery cover for the first issue.

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #1

FEB220697

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Irene Flores (CA) Goni Montes

A bold new story in a new universe begins, courtesy of Hugo Award-winning author Sarah Gailey (Eat The Rich) and artist Irene Flores (Just Beyond)! After years of fighting against the forces of evil, Buffy Summers finds herself succumbing to the burden of bearing the Slayer mantle. To help his Slayer, Rupert Giles is willing to risk a return to chaos magic, and with Willow's help, they attempt a spell to remove the trauma from Buffy's psyche. The effects backfire though, and leave Buffy unable to remember her past, or her purpose! With Sunnydale under attack, a new Slayer must rise to protect it, while Buffy's friends race against the clock to restore her true self.In Shops: Apr 20, 2022 SRP: $4.99 VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #2

MAR220821

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Irene Flores (CA) Goni Montes

Willow is still coping with what she and Giles did when he asks her to come to the Library immediately. But when she shows up, Giles isn't alone. Facing new challenges, Willow's resolve is tested, while Faith is introduced to a familiar slayer…In Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $4.99 VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #3

APR220623

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Irene Flores (CA) Goni Montes

Xander is fed up with Giles and Willow for being such a drag! But while they sort their mistakes out, Xander soon finds himself alone and under attack by a creature that proves too much for him. That is, until an unexpected would-be foe comes to his rescue, leading to a deal that could work out very well for the both of them…In Shops: Jun 22, 2022 SRP: $4.99

The Buffy 25th Anniversary story sees Buffy Summers going to a psychiatrist. At a time when she sees worried about her role in life.

And talking about the problems of a friend of hers.

Even if the psychiatrist does not entirely believe that this "friend" is on the level. After all, Buffy is the vampire slayer, is she not?

But as the psgtchiatrist vamps out, it is not Buffy who is wielding the stake.

But Willow. Willow The Vampire Slayer.

Looking most un-Willow-like and with a mysterious medallion with a pentagram on it. What might have occurred?

But that might explain the indeterminate title of The Vampire Slayer #1 (and Diamond may have to amend their listing). Expect to see Willow Rosenberg on the cover of The Vampire Slayer #1 when it is published on the 20th of April…