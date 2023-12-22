Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Solicits, Valiant | Tagged: bloodshot, britannia, Livewire, march 2024, secret weapons, Solicits

Britannia, Livewire & Secret Weapons in Valiant March 2024 Solicits

Alien Books is publishing Valiant Entertainment comics, with one combined listing in next week's Previews. Bleeding Cool has a first look.

Alien Books is publishing Valiant Entertainment comics, with one combined listing in next week's Previews. And Bleeding Cool has a first look. Including the return of Britannia with Peter Milligan and Alvaro Papagiani, and Livewire And The Secret Weapons from Steven Grant and mystery artists for another. While Alien Books launches their own series Endroll Back and False Rebellion. The Valiant titles also have some… interesting price points. Let us see how they do. UPDATE: The Valiant editions are square bound and with foil on the cover, which is why the price is a bit higher than one might have initially expected.

BRITANNIA: THE GREAT FIRE OF ROME (one shot)

Written by Peter Milligan

Art by Alvaro Papagiani

Cover by Agustin Alessio

Variant Cover by Nico Di Mattia

64 pages

In Shops: Mar 6, 2024

SRP: $12.99

Return to Ancient Rome with the great detector Antonius Axia. While Rome is aflame, Nero fiddles, and Axia is set to find out who started the great fire, what's up with all the strangers in town, and what they have to do with any of it.

LIVEWIRE & THE SECRET WEAPONS (One shot)

Written by Steven Grant

Art by Various Artists

Cover by Agustin Alessio

Variant Cover by Miguel Sepulveda

56 pages

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

SRP: $12.99

Livewire and her friends live under the grid in Costa Rica. While the Secret Weapons hone their skills, Amanda tries to come to terms with life off the World Wide Web. But when an attack comes from within, can she fight off technology when it attacks by surprise? When she can't even see the enemy?

BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED: RELOADED (Book one of two)

Written by Deniz Camp &

Mauro Mantella

Art by Al Barrionuevo

Cover by Agustin Alessio

Variant Cover by Al Barrionuevo

48 pages

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

SRP: $9.99

Bloodshot is back and bloodier than ever. Hit the street with Bloodshot as he tries to hang onto his sanity and humanity while monsters from his past hunt him down.

NINJAK: SUPERKILLERS (Hardcover)

Written by Jeff Parker

Art by Javier Pulido & Mike Norton

Cover by Dave Johnson

200 pages

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: $29.99

Colin King is NINJAK, an ex-MI6 superspy who is second to none. There is no target that Colin cannot strike, no mission that he cannot complete. But what happens to the world's greatest secret agent when all of his secrets are exposed? The entire criminal underworld has Ninjak in their sights… How will the undercover operative survive when there's nowhere left to hide? Collecting: NINJAK (2021) #1–4 NINJAK: SUPERKILLERS (2023) #1-2

ENDROLL BACK (Book 1 of 3)

Written by Kantetsu

Art and cover by Haruna Nakazato

266 pages

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

SRP: $13.99

After Yuuka's suicide, her brother Asaharu is desperate for answers… and his guardian angel wants to help. This divine intervention may be closer to a deal with the Devil, though… "You have to kill Yuuka's killer," she says. "If you do that, I'll bring her back to life." Is he willing to bet his own life for a chance to save his sister? He may not like the answer that awaits him at the end of this twisted game! For fans of Boy's Abyss, For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams and Takopi's Original Sin.

FAKE REBELLION (Book 1 of 2)

Written by Yuchang Sasaki

Art and cover by Yuchang Sasaki

204 pages

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

SRP: $12.99

In a nightmarish future, humans fell under the control of the Machine Empire and were ranked according to arbitrary ranks. The princess of the former Einheit empire, Hanamiya Kikuhoin, along with a devoted group of low-rank war orphans, dreams of revolution. Humanity's last hope, the "Mortal Genesis Impulse", will open up the path to the future! For fans of Succubus and Hitman, 86–Eighty-Six and Undead Unlock!

