Bryan Talbot's Grandville Wins The ActuSF Prize For Uchronia

The final chapter of the Grandville graphic novel series by Dr Bryan Talbot has won the 2025 graphic novel entry for the ActuSF Prize for Uchronia, a French literary award created in 2011. Each year, it rewards the best works relating to alternative history. The prize, given to Grandville: Force Majeure published in France by Delirium last year, will be awarded on the weekend of the 20th of September at the Hypermonde Festival held in Mérignac, near Bordeaux.

I'm a great lover of the Grandville series of graphic novels, and they have often been my favourite comic book of the year. Set in a Steampunk Victoriana anthropomorphic Rupert the Bear world, in which France conquered Britain, where humans are Tintin-like hairless chimpanzees, and everything else is a humanoid with an animal head, and skin/hair to match. The name comes from JJ Grandville, a real-life cartoonist of the Victorian era who used to draw human/animal images like this for political or comic effect. And Bryan Talbot used it to create a kind of Sherlock Holmes/Sexton Blake/James Bond action adventure. I recommended it to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson last time I saw him, and I think it will go down a treat with him as well.

Grandville Force Majeure

by Bryan Talbot

A fiendishly ingenious tale of treachery, tenacity, and tragedy, the acclaimed Grandville series concludes with its largest and most shocking volume yet. Graphic-novel pioneer Bryan Talbot fashions an anthropomorphic steampunk roller coaster of thrills, humor, and mystery. Wanted for murder and on the run, Detective Inspector LeBrock is the victim of a diabolical scheme engineered by gangland overlord Tiberius Koenig. But LeBrock is a fighter, and now against insurmountable odds the British Badger risks all to thwart Koenig's plot and save Queen, country, and all he loves!

The other nominees were Arrowsmith Volume 2 by Kurt Busiek and Carlos Pacheco, published in France by Delcourt DUST #1, London Falling by Chris Lites and Davide Fabbri, published by Blueman.

