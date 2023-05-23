Bryce Gold Is The New Head Of Comics At Kickstarter

I just reported that Bryce Gold had left Comixology Originals for pastures unknown. He is now Kickstarter’s New Head of Comics.

Okay, that was quick. I just reported that Bryce Gold had left as head of Comixology Originals at ComiXology for pastures unknown. Turns out those pastures are now very known indeed. He is now Kickstarter's New Head of Comics, a position advertised earlier in the year, for a significant six-figure sum

As Head of Comics, Bryce will manage and curate Kickstarter's Comics category, connect with and champion the work of promising creators in the comics community, and bring together a growing community of comics creators and supporters of comics and illustration.

Bryce is an editor, publisher, educator, and organizer known for publishing comics, artist books, and literary zines. He joins Kickstarter from Comixology Originals – Amazon's digital comics platform – where he was most recently the Head of Content. In the role, Bryce managed all editorial, creative, and development for Comixology Originals content line and connected comics talent and comics intellectual properties with adaptation opportunities at Amazon Studios, Audible, and Amazon Games. During his eight years at Comixology, Bryce worked with Eisner and Harvey Award-winning creators including Scott Snyder, Tula Lotay, Ariela Kristantina, Marc Bernardin, and Chip Zdarsky.

He is also the publisher and editor of Pyrite Press, a comics and zine micropress; the co-founder of Zoetrope, a quarterly comics reading and animation showcase; and has taught Production of Comics at the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

"Some of my favorite comics – like Don't Go Without Me and A Frog In the Fall – were funded through Kickstarter. I'm excited to now have the opportunity to join the Kickstarter team to help artists, publishers, and comics creators forge their own pathways to successful publication, bring the best comics in the world to life, and support big ideas and boutique creative endeavors in the comics space worldwide," says Bryce. "As I step into this role, I'm focused on thinking outside of the box to find ways to support creator-owned projects, reshaping the dynamic between creatives and comics production, and bringing a new ethos to comics projects in all fits and fashions."

Kickstarter's VP of Creator and Backer Success Kimm Alfonso added: "To date, over 15,000 Comics projects have found success on Kickstarter, raising over $188 million in funds. We are earnest about helping comics creators bring their projects to life and we see plenty of untapped potential to really expand our presence in the category. Bryce has the right mix of industry expertise and hands-on experience supporting comics creators to shape the future of the comics and illustration communities on Kickstarter. I can't wait to see where he takes us."

Bryce will join our Outreach team – the multidisciplinary unit dedicated to connecting with and advocating for Kickstarter's creators. He starts in his new role at Kickstarter today. Oriana Leckert, who has been doing an incredible job leading our Comics, Publishing, and Journalism categories over the past two and a half years, will continue leading the Publishing and Journalism categories as Bryce steps into the Comics role.