The Last Person I Knew Still At Comixology, Bryce Gold, Has Left

Last June I reported that the then-Program Manager at Comixology Originals, Bryce Gold, had been promoted to head of Comixology Originals at ComiXology. With his own experience in micro-press publication as Pyrite Press for years he had been at ComiXology for seven years aas well as being a Professor at the School Of Visual Arts. I have no idea what his relationship with Thomas Woodruff was.

This had come after a tumultuous time at Comixology, that saw their owners Amazon dramatically change the availability of the service in a fashion that was heavily criticised at the time by readers, software engineers and comics professionals and since, though notable improvements have been implemented in that period. And he was promoted as Chip Mosher left, following the founder of Comixology, David Steinberger out of the door.

Then the Comixology Killing Fields came, and so many lost their jobs. This series of posts tells the whole tragic story. But Bryace Gold survived. Until this week. He tweeted;

"Some big news: after 8 life-changing years, I have decided this will be my last day at @comixology. Comixology has been a home I will always cherish, where comics lovers worked tirelessly to provide the best digital comics experience to readers worldwide. Thank you @comixology for helping me grow and supporting my dreams of bringing the best comics into the world, with the most talented comics creators in this business. While I am sad to say goodbye to the amazing team of creators and my coworkers @comixology, I will not be saying goodbye to comics. Stay tuned for more news."

Any chance he may pop up at DSTLRY in a year's time? Once the golden handcuffs have been released? That does seem like the way of things right now. I'll be sure to ask at Thought Bubble this year.

