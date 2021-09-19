Bunny Mask Gets A Sequel In 2022 – The Hollow Inside

Bunny Mask was a hit comic book series this year from AfterShock Comics by Paul Tobin and Andrea Mutti, which concludes this week. But it has been such a success that it is already getting a sequel series, Bunny Mask: The Hollow Inside, lined up for 2022. The story of the ancient being set free by protagonist Tyler Severin after he is involved in a traumatic incident. Tyler is forced to confront the mysteries that surround the mask, such as what she uses her supernatural abilities for, and what her connection to Bee Foster, a girl who was murdered by her own father fourteen years earlier, is, whilst contending with the impact the mask has on his own life now that she is imprinted on him.

Sealed in a cave before the dawn of man, released by a crazed madman, Bunny Mask walks our world once more. But for what dark purpose does she use her unnatural powers? And what's her connection to Bee Foster, a young girl murdered by her father fourteen years ago? In order to save his life – and his sanity – one man will have to discover the truth of what waits behind the mask.

It also made an impact on the aftermarket, with CGC copies of the regular cover selling for over $60, with the Black Cape limited edition variant cover selling for $150. And now it seems that the tales of Bunny Mask will be continuing in the very near-ish future. Bunny Mask #4 is published this Wednesday.

BUNNY MASK #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUL211240

(W) Paul Tobin (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

When the Snitch speaks, the truth isn't just out there, it's inside your head, gnawing at your sanity and seeping through the walls of your world. On the verge of absolute madness, Tyler and Sheriff Tate return to the cave where it all began, where the Snitch was given voice, and where Bunny Mask was set free. Will Bunny Mask help Tyler save himself, and, if so, what unthinkable price will she ask? In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 SRP: $4.99