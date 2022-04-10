Bunsen Beaver Bad Idea Comic Without Donut Sells On eBay For $300

It may have run on April Fool's Day, but as Bleeding Cool told you, it was not an April Fool. Bad Idea Comics have a pop-up store at the South Carolina SC Comicon this weekend, selling Bad Idea doughnuts for $20 each, with a free copy of a new comic book, Bad Idea Donuts Presents: Bunsen Beaver And His Pal Tree.

Bunsen Beaver Bad Idea Comic Without Doughnut Sells On eBay For $300
Photo from Bad Idea, the comic and doughnut both signed by Robert Venditti.

Bleeding Cool has confirmed that at least three copies of the Bad Idea Donuts Presents: Bunsen Beaver And His Pal Tree comic book sold yesterday at SC Comicon in South Carolina have sold for $350 or over on eBay and another for $300. Right now there are Buy It Now listed issues for $190, but that's the cheapest, and already bids on other listings above that. Not bad for a comic book that was being given away free with a $20 doughnut at SC Comicon yesterday. And despite being meant to be available for both days, the Bad Idea Comics truck blew through all 300 copies by 4.34pm yesterday. And while they will have brought in $6000 for that, it looks like eBay scalpers may be able to bring in then times that. What they will do today, with nothing to sell, we look forward to finding out.

Bunsen Beaver Bad Idea Comic Without Doughnut Sells On eBay For $300
Photo from Bad Idea, the company dressed to sell.

APRIL 9th – 10th 2022
*** BAD IDEA DONUTS PRESENTS: BUNSEN BEAVER AND HIS PAL TREE ***
BUNSEN BEAVER IN THESE MODERN TIMES
Written by ROBERT VENDITTI
Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP & RICH KOSLOWSKI
THE ADVENTURES OF TREE
Written by ROBERT VENDITTI
Art by DAVID LAPHAM
Cover by CARLOS VALENTI & COREY WOLFE
A FREE WITH DONUT ONE SHOT | NOW WITH ADS
$20.00 EACH | 24 PGS. | ONLY ON SALE AT SC COMIC CON, APRIL 9th-10th

Bunsen Beaver Bad Idea Comic Without Doughnut Sells On eBay For $300
Photo from SC Comicon yesterday.
Bunsen Beaver Bad Idea Comic Without Doughnut Sells On eBay For $300
Photo from SC Comicon yesterday.

