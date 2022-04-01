Bad Idea Switch From Selling Comics To Selling Donuts In April 2022

This is not an April Fool. It feels like an April Fool. But Bad Idea Comics did this last year as well. Bad Idea Comics is the relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Warren Simons, and Karl Bollers. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. And who recently declared they were no longer publishing comic books and we didn't believe them.

And today, they announced the formation of Bad Idea Donuts. They claim to have created the "perfect donut". A Donut twice as tasty as any other "Twice the taste per bite of any previously known donut. It literally tastes like you're eating two donuts at the same time." Of course, they also have a new comic that comes free with the purchase of a donut – Bad Idea Donuts Presents: Bunsen Beaver And His Pal Tree. . Which features "two brand-new stories by Robert Venditti, Juan José Ryp, Rich Koslowski, David Lapham" and introducing Disney and Barbie artist Corey Wolfe to the world of comics.

The Bad Idea Donut and the free comic are only available at the Bad Idea Donuts pop up at South Carolina Comic Con in Greenville during the weekend of April 8th and 9th. Strictly limited to one-per-customer , comes in a box, with the comic book, like this;

How many donuts can one pop up sale at a convention? Likely, not many. If you're going to be at SC Comic Con you might want to pick one up. Bad Idea has a healthy track record of releasing comics through a crazy marketing event that sell well on eBay afterwards. The Hero Trade, which they released under a fake publisher name before they even launched, sells for over $1,000 graded. The Brief Case, which they randomly send to fans who purchase merchandise directly, is $600-$1000 raw. Both Werewolf and Retirement Plan, which had to be redeemed from Bad Idea, are $300-400 raw.

I am not sure that CGC will slab a donut. So you will definitely have to have that raw too.

APRIL 8th – 9th 2022

*** BAD IDEA DONUTS PRESENTS: BUNSEN BEAVER AND HIS PAL TREE ***

BUNSEN BEAVER IN THESE MODERN TIMES

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP & RICH KOSLOWSKI

THE ADVENTURES OF TREE

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by DAVID LAPHAM

Cover by CARLOS VALENTI & COREY WOLFE

A FREE WITH DONUT ONE SHOT | NOW WITH ADS

$20.00 EACH | 24 PGS. | ONLY ON SALE AT SC COMIC CON, APRIL 8th-9th

It's not an April Fool's.