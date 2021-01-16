Buy Yanick Paquette, Humberto Ramos, Leinil Yu Original Art For Cheap

Often I look at the auction pages getting big numbers. But there are some insanely lowe priced for certain comic book pages that cost less than buying their most recent comic books. Take this splash page from Warrior Nun Areala, back when Antarctic Press used to publish it. And it's drawn by Yanick Paquette – and listed currently for $7 with two days to go. His upcoming Wonder Woman Earth One Vol 3 graphic novel with Grant Morrison will sell for $30, and his most recent work on Death Metal #7 is going for more on eBay. And both will have fewer nipples, combined.

Yanick Paquette and Michel Lacombe Warrior Nun Areala: Rheintöchter Splash Page 3 Original Art (Antarctic Press, 1997). Title splash page from the first issue of the miniseries featuring the Warrior Nun that recently appeared in the popular live-action Netflix series based on the acclaimed independent comic. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75". Credit text paste-ups and signed in gold pen by Paquette in the left side image area. In Excellent condition.

Then we have an Amazing Spider-Man page by current Strange Academy artist, Humberto Ramos. How much? Currently at $11. Come on now.

Humberto Ramos and Victor Olazaba Amazing Spider-Man #684 Story Page 12 Original Art (Marvel, 2012). Old Web-head is geared up in his new Spidey-armor tech and leads Silver Sable and Black Widow on a mission to rescue their fellow Avengers from the Sinister Six on this page from "Ends of Earth Part Three: Sand Trap." Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by Ramos in the lower margin. In Excellent condition.

Oh and then there is this page which they have forgotten to list the artist for. Which may be a mistake as it's drawn by Leinil Yu. Someone has realised as they have bid $66. But that is much lower than this Jonathan Hickman/Leinil Yu page should fetch when people realise.

Avengers#19 Story Page 10 Original Art (Marvel). Captain America, Thor, Thanos, and more are delicately detailed in pure graphite on this page, with an image area of 10" x 15". Faint marginal smudging. In Excellent condition.

And this is how it looked when published…

Seriously, if you don't bid on it, I will.