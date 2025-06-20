Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

C.O.W. Boys Of Moo Mesa in Oni Press' Full September 2025 Solicits

The Wild West C.O.W. Boys Of Moo Mesa in Oni Press' Full September 2025 solicits and solicitations

Oni Press may be out of Diamond, but their September 2025 solicits and solicitations are still in the new digital-only Diamond Previews… with a new series from the C.O.W.Boys Of Moo Mesa as well as more Skin Police, Rick And Morty, Cemetarty Kids, Adventure Time, EC Comics and more.

WILD WEST COW BOYS OF MOO MESA #1 (OF 4) CVR A GEDEON

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250751

JUL250752 – WILD WEST COW BOYS OF MOO MESA #1 (OF 4) CVR B KRAHNKE

JUL250753 – WILD WEST COW BOYS OF MOO MESA #1 (OF 4) CVR C PALMER

JUL250754 – WILD WEST COW BOYS OF MOO MESA #1 (OF 4) CVR D SMITH

JUL250755 – WILD WEST COW BOYS OF MOO MESA #1 (OF 4) CVR E BLANK SKETCH

JUL250756 – WILD WEST COW BOYS OF MOO MESA #1 (OF 4) CVR F PALMER FOIL

JUL250757 – WILD WEST COW BOYS OF MOO MESA #1 (OF 4) CVR G 10 COPY INC I

JUL250758 – WILD WEST COW BOYS OF MOO MESA #1 (OF 4) CVR H 20 COPY INC S

JUL250759 – WILD WEST COW BOYS OF MOO MESA #1 (OF 4) CVR I 50 COPY INC K

(W) Matt Hotson (A / CA) Juan Gedeon

THE WILD WEST IS ABOUT GET EVEN WILDER! Based on the classic animated series and their red-hot line of toy collectibles, the C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa are BACK and set to ride toward an all-new showdown on the frontier from red-hot writer Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and blockbuster artist Juan Gedeon (DC: The Jurassic League)!

Before he takes the badge, ride into the lawless border town of Moo Mesa as we meet Marshal Moo Montana in his earliest adventure! In a time gripped by fear and uncertainty, disorder pervades the desert, and its citizens have started to go missing-including Moo's former mentor, the respected Sheriff Mary Quine. With shadows growing across the mesa, Moo must navigate old grudges, new alliances, and a conspiracy that reaches deep into the heart of the mesa's past.

Bringing together the nostalgic charm of the beloved Saturday morning series with a pistol-slinging new vision, follow Moo Montana, Dakota Dude, Cowlamity Kate, and more into a saga of justice, mystery, and redemption in a world where honor wears a hat and rides a steed. This is Moo Mesa like you've never seen it before-deeper and more daring. Saddle up!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

SKIN POLICE 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR A GETE (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250760

JUL250761 – SKIN POLICE 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR B FORNES (MR)

JUL250762 – SKIN POLICE 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR C SAMPSON (MR)

JUL250763 – SKIN POLICE 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR D MEATH (MR)

JUL250764 – SKIN POLICE 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV FORNES (MR)

(W) Jordan Thomas (A / CA) Daniel Gete

WHEN YOU'RE A COP IN THE YEAR 2142, YOU CAN'T AFFORD TO TRUST ANYONE . . . NOT YOUR PARTNER, NOT YOUR SPOUSE, NOT EVEN YOURSELF!

From rising star Jordan Thomas (Mugshots) and powerhouse artist Daniel Gete (Biker Mice from Mars), the hyper-kinetic, near-future action epic SKIN POLICE returns with AN ALL-NEW JUMPING-ON POINT that begins with a no-holds-barred turning point for a world where morally gray law enforcement, black market illegal cloning, and political strife are about to boil over in a hail of gunfire . . .

Agents Eckis and Sheen swore an oath to protect the civilian population from the eminent danger of the rogue black market clones known as "Dupes" that can suddenly "pop" without any advance warning-which means any passerby on the street or subway could possibly become an unhinged spree killer on a moment's notice. In return for their service, however, the public has dubbed Eckis, Sheen, and their fellow agents the "Skin Police"-an insult handed back by a populace unwilling to sacrifice their own civil rights for the agents' unprecedented duties in light of the Dupe threat. But what if these illegally manufactured clones doppelgängers weren't as deadly as initially believed? What if they could be saved? And, as the underground resistance movement supporting them grows, what if their leader proved to be someone uncomfortably familiar to the Skin Police?

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

RICK AND MORTY VS THE UNIVERSE #3 CVR A BARDIN (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250765

JUL250766 – RICK AND MORTY VS THE UNIVERSE #3 CVR B LITTLE (MR)

JUL250767 – RICK AND MORTY VS THE UNIVERSE #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV INTERLO

JUL250768 – RICK AND MORTY VS THE UNIVERSE #3 CVR D 20 COPY INCV FOWLER

JUL250769 – RICK AND MORTY VS THE UNIVERSE #3 CVR E 50 COPY INCV WILLIAM

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith (A) Jarrett Williams (CA) Dave Bardin

ENTER: BLOODRYCK! Rick and Morty's infinite secret crisis across many, many (and then some) Earths is about to get REALLY crazy as chaos-incarnate creators Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) and Jarrett Williams (Speed Force) launch an overmuscled, overpowered, self-aware, power-fantasy version of Rick hell-bent on killing every other copy of himself into the midst of Rick and Morty's first-ever summer event!

In order to escape, he'll have to recruit an expendable squad of NON-CANONICAL RICKS all from outside of continuity. You've heard of the DIRTY DOZEN, now meet the NON-CANONICAL NINE! For those of you in the back: Yes, that's nine-count 'em-nine obscure Ricks from outside any continuity we've ever encountered before. And all of them are on the run from Bloodryck!

Wait, this is the first appearance of BLOODRYCK and THE NON-CANONICAL NINE, too? If you're thinking what we're thinking, surely this comic will be worth one billion dollars one day. Buy three (and thank us later)!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

RICK AND MORTY VS THE UNIVERSE BETH TIL DEATH #1 CVR A (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250770

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith, Jake Black (A) Suzi Blake (CA) Dave Bardin

A RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE TIE-IN EXTRAVAGANZA! Mad-with-power co-writers Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) and Jake Black (Sonic the Hedgehog) join totally-run-amok artist Suzi Blake (Aggretsuko) for the next seismic special tying together Rick and Morty's first-ever summer event!

With the impending nuptials of Prime and Parm Universe, love is in the air, and Jerry, being Jerry, has a stupid idea. Things have been rocky with Beth lately, what with separating and getting back together and then the arrival of Space Beth. So to return to solid ground with their marriage, Jerry is going to re-propose and ask Beth to renew their vows. One problem: Jerry doesn't know which Beth is the one he married. Actually, no one does!

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

RICK AND MORTY VS THE UNIVERSE BETH TIL DEATH #1 CVR B (MR)

RICK AND MORTY VS THE UNIVERSE BETH TIL DEATH #1 10 COPY (MR

RICK AND MORTY VS THE UNIVERSE BETH TIL DEATH #1 20 COPY (MR

RICK AND MORTY VS THE UNIVERSE BETH TIL DEATH #1 50 COPY (MR

CEMETERY KIDS RUN RABID #2 (OF 4) CVR A IRIZARRI

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250775

JUL250776 – CEMETERY KIDS RUN RABID #2 (OF 4) CVR B SIMMONS

JUL250777 – CEMETERY KIDS RUN RABID #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV TOPILIN

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Daniel Irizarri

[LOADING] An all-new injection of cyberpunk terror awaits input as Zac Thompson (Into the Unbeing-Parts 1 and 2) and Daniel Irizarri (Judge Dredd) conduct another unethical experiment at the frontier of biotech entertainment!

Inside and outside of The Blighted Sprawl-the newest DLC update to the video game that nearly killed them all a year ago-the Cemetery Kids are on edge as they watch one of their own degenerate toward more and more irrational violence. Meanwhile, the other members of the online gaming group are being stalked by their avatars in the real world. . . . And that's all before the new update's most terrifying boss, the Coyote Prince, prepares to unleash its next merciless attack on four teenagers with nothing left to lose . . . except their own rapidly fraying lives.

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #5 CVR A NICK WINN

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250778

JUL250779 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #5 CVR B BUGG

JUL250780 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #5 CVR C ICE KING BLUE SKETCH

JUL250781 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #5 CVR D 10 COPY INCV INTERLOCKING

JUL250782 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #5 CVR E 20 COPY INCV MORALES

JUL250783 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #5 CVR F 50 COPY INCV B&W WINN

(W) Derek M Ballard, Nick Winn (A) Kenzie Bugg, Derek M Ballard (CA) Nick Winn

ALL-NEW ARC! ALL-NEW JUMPING-ON POINT! "FRIENDS TO THE END" STARTS HERE!

Finn and Jake, fresh off their funky dance battle in outer space, get word that Billy has mysteriously reappeared in . . . the Computer Kingdom?! Determined to find the Enchiridion for Computer Princess and prove himself a true hero (and not just some adventurin' kid), Finn wastes no time in getting there-but Billy is not all he appears. . . . Just what exactly is hiding in Computer Princess's past? And what darkness awaits in Finn's future? Definitely totally not something super-duper evil, right? RIGHT?!?!

From cartoonist and animator Nick Winn (Bloody Mary) and artist Kenzie Bugg (Tuca and Bertie)-the next in this arc's rotating cast of interior artists-and featuring a brand-new backup story by 2024 LA Times Book Prize Finalist Derek Ballard (Cartoonshow), the sold-out Adventure Time ongoing series continues here!

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

EC CATACOMB OF TORMENT #3 CVR A BUCKINGHAM (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250784

JUL250785 – EC CATACOMB OF TORMENT #3 CVR B BARENDS (MR)

JUL250786 – EC CATACOMB OF TORMENT #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV STEPHENS (MR)

JUL250787 – EC CATACOMB OF TORMENT #3 CVR D 20 COPY INCV BARENDS BW (MR)

JUL250788 – EC CATACOMB OF TORMENT #3 CVR E 50 COPY INCV MARTIN ARCHIVE

(W) J. Holtham, Joanne Starer, Ryan Haddock (A) Valeria Burzo, Sami Kivela, Christopher Mitten (CA) Mark Buckingham

WHEN WE SAY IT'S TIME TO "FEAST YOUR EYES" UPON A NEW CHAPTER OF EC COMICS' BLOODY NEW HORROR SERIES, WE MEAN IT-LITERALLY! (Wait, you only brought two? Not very polite!)

Breathe deep and realize: Yes, this is really happening as adamantly anti-anesthesia writers Ryan Haddock (The Brothers Flick), J. Holtham (Hulu's A Handmaid's Tale), and Joanne Starer (Fire & Ice) join our brutally beloved host, the Tormentor, to visit violently vivid vivisections upon our agonizing artists Valeria Burzo (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss), Sami Kivelä (Abbott), and Christopher Mitten (Hellboy & The B.P.R.D.)! Hurry, these tales of fear and frightful persecution are fresher than the bludgeoned corpses in your quiet neighbor's basement! Don't keep the Tormentor waiting!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

EC CRUEL UNIVERSE (2025) #2 CVR A BERMEJO (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250789

JUL250790 – EC CRUEL UNIVERSE (2025) #2 CVR B FOWLER (MR)

JUL250791 – EC CRUEL UNIVERSE (2025) #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MONTEYS (MR)

JUL250792 – EC CRUEL UNIVERSE (2025) #2 CVR D 20 COPY INCV FOWLER BW (MR

JUL250793 – EC CRUEL UNIVERSE (2025) #2 CVR E 50 COPY INCV WARD ARCHIVE

(W) Chris Condon, Melissa Flores, Dave Wielgosz (A) Sami Kivela, Claire Roe, Riley Rossmo (CA) Lee Bermejo

For millennia, mankind has yearned to explore the stars. Foolish humans-that was your first mistake!

Like a stray space capsule that's unexpectedly escaped our solar system and is now cursed to rocket forward at ever-escalating velocities that will slowly reduce its crew to a slick film of goo, EC Comics proudly presents a new roster of callously cosmic tales positively oozing with pain, paranoia, and the pent-up regret of human ambition! To copilot this doomed survey of the stars, join writers Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine), Melissa Flores (Power Rangers Prime), and Dave Wielgosz (Batman: The Brave and the Bold) as they execute the logarithmic calculations that could save our explorers . . . only for the danger-defying artists Sami Kivelä (Abbott), Claire Roe (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss), and Riley Rossmo (Harley Quinn) to bear witness to inescapable galactic calamity of their all-too-human hubris. Whoops!

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

EC BLOOD TYPE #4 (OF 4) CVR A MERCADO (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250794

JUL250795 – EC BLOOD TYPE #4 (OF 4) CVR B SORRENTINO (MR)

JUL250796 – EC BLOOD TYPE #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MONTEYS HOMAGE (M

JUL250797 – EC BLOOD TYPE #4 (OF 4) CVR D 20 COPY INCV SORRENTINO B&W (M

JUL250798 – EC BLOOD TYPE #4 (OF 4) CVR E 50 COPY INCV MARTIN ARCHIVE (M

(W) Corinna Bechko (A) Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Miguel Mercado

Sooner or later, the past always comes back to BITE YOU!

What started as a seemingly random escape to an island paradise has proven to be anything but a vacation as the sun slowly sets (or rises, rather) possibly for good on vampire Ada's island adventure. Thinking she was at the top of the local food chain, she suddenly finds herself in captivity, held by a mysterious cabal with an unholy agenda! But you know what they say about cornering a dangerous animal . . .

What fun we've had! Here it comes-the shocking final chapter of of EC Comics' first-ever standalone horror splatter-thon . . . from the die-namic team of Hugo Award-nominated author Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One) and Eisner Award-winning artist Andrea Sorrentino (Gideon Falls)!

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

SIXTH GUN BATTLE FOR THE SIX #3 (OF 3) CVR A HURTT (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250799

JUL250800 – SIXTH GUN BATTLE FOR THE SIX #3 (OF 3) CVR B VEGA (MR)

JUL250801 – SIXTH GUN BATTLE FOR THE SIX #3 (OF 3) CVR C 10 COPY INCV NO

JUL250802 – SIXTH GUN BATTLE FOR THE SIX #3 (OF 3) CVR D 20 COPY INCV HU

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Brian Hurtt

The Six have returned . . . but not in the way anyone ever expected!

The hunting party has scattered to the far corners of the world in an effort to finally stop the Cabal from seizing the most dangerous weapons in existence. The fate of reality hangs in the balance as gun clashes against gun and blade clashes against blade in this breathtaking conclusion to the 15th-anniversary reunion in honor of master storytellers Cullen Bunn (Ghostlore) and Brian Hurtt's (The Midnite Show) powder-burned magnum opus!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

BIKER MICE FROM MARS (2025) #4 CVR A SOUZA

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250803

JUL250804 – BIKER MICE FROM MARS (2025) #4 CVR B SMITH

JUL250805 – BIKER MICE FROM MARS (2025) #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV INTERLOCK

JUL250806 – BIKER MICE FROM MARS (2025) #4 CVR D 20 COPY INCV JOTHIKUMAR

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Daniel Gete (CA) Edu Souza

The Biker Mice blast into the past!

It's a trip down the mysterious Doctor Hawwki's short-term-memory lane as Stoker and the Biker Mice pump her for information regarding her involvement with the Plutarkian invaders. What is her connection to RoboForce? How is she involved with the Earth-based corporation Utopia Aegis? And why are the Plutarkians currently after her?

This is it, folks-the issue where (almost) all mysteries are revealed, setting the stage for the next exciting chapter for our intrepid mouse heroes! Let's rock and ride, courtesy of rip-roarin' writer Melissa Flores (Power Rangers Prime) and powerhouse artist Daniel Gete (Skin Police)!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

SESAME STREET SUNNY STORIES GN

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250807

(W) Joey Esposito, Stephanie Williams, Mary Kenney (A) Austin Baechle, Beth Hughes, Alison Acton, Sean Dove, Michela Cacciatore (CA) Erin Hunting

Stroll along Sesame Street and join Grover, Bert and Ernie, Cookie Monster, The Count, the Amazing Mumford, and more of your favorite furry friends in adventures for readers of all ages!

It's another beautiful day on Sesame Street! And whether it's Grover lending a helping hand, Bert and Ernie making room for new adventures, Cookie Monster hosting his first dinner party, or the Amazing Mumford's magic trick going wrong, you can bet it's going to be a day to remember!

Sesame Street: Sunny Stories collects issues #1-4 of Sesame Street, with stories written by Joey Esposito (Batman: Urban Legends), Stephanie Williams (Wonder Woman: Black and Gold), and Mary Kenney (My Little Pony), with wonderful art by Austin Baechle (Rick and Morty), Beth Hughes (Dog Squad), Alison Acton (Animal Crackers), and Sean Dove (Brobots)!

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

PLAGUE HOUSE GN (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250808

(W) Michael W. Conrad (A) Dave Chisolm (CA) Dave Chisholm

HOUSES AREN'T THE ONLY THING THAT ARE HAUNTED. . . . Architect of terror Michael W. Conrad (Wonder Woman, In Bloom) and Ringo Award winner Dave Chisholm (Miles Davis and the Search for the Sound) launch a deep and disturbing excursion into 21st-century horror . . .

Thirteen years ago, Orin McCabe was a family man living a privileged life in the California suburbs. Today, he's condemned to death row for murdering his entire family in an unexpected fit of hammer-wielding brutality. In the aftermath of his heinous crime, it's fallen to a trio of eclectic but dedicated ghost hunters-Jacob, the holy man; Holland, the skeptic; and their leader, Del, a true believer in the occult and worlds beyond-to surveil the abandoned McCabe home in search of proof for the existence of the undead . . . and whatever supernatural source may have possibly fueled McCabe's inhuman massacre. But this ill-matched and uneasy squad of investigators is about to discover something much more terrifying than any ordinary spirit. . . .

Collects Plague House #1-4.

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

COMPLETE COURTNEY CRUMRIN GN VOL 02

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250809

(W) Ted Naifeh (A / CA) Ted Naifeh

For over 20 years, the world of Courtney Crumrin-tween curmudgeon witch-has been brought to life by Eisner Award-nominated, New York Times bestselling author Ted Naifeh. Now, experience all of Courtney's story with this second collected volume!

No one said growing up would be easy, but for Courtney Crumrin, it's harder than ever. As her magical skills grow, she's ever more isolated from kids her age. Yet the person she knows best-her mysterious, powerful warlock uncle, Aloysius-grows increasingly distant as well. Courtney soon learns that magical power comes with a dire cost. It cannot defeat loneliness or bring her love, but it can turn the whole world against her . . .

A world of vampires, werewolves, friends-turned-enemies, and sinister witches and warlocks awaits readers in this second of three volumes collecting the end of Courtney's magnificent tale, including Monstrous Holiday, The Witch Next Door, The Final Spell, and the exciting prequel Tales of a Warlock, exploring the mysterious past of Courtney's enigmatic uncle!

In Shops: Jan 28, 2026

EC CRUEL KINGDOM TP VOL 01 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250810

(W) Corinna Bechko, Matt Bors, Christopher Cantwell, Cameron Chittock, Chris Condon, Al Ewing, Steve Niles, Greg Pak, Ben H. Winters, J Holtham (A) Charlie Adlard, Valeria Burzo, P. J. Holden, Kano, David Lapham, Leomacs, Brian Level, John McCrea, Andrea Mutti, Caitlin Yarsky

WHERE ONCE A CRUEL UNIVERSE BECKONED . . . NOW A CRUEL KINGDOM SHALL REIGN!

Oni Press is proud to unveil a spellbinding new chapter in the distinguished lineage of EC history! Enter Cruel Kingdom-EC's first-ever dark-fantasy anthology conjuring tales of MAGIC, MYTH, and MURDER from forbidden realms long before our own!

Behold the bloody and barbarous age of wizards, knights, and dragons as reimagined in the immutable EC manner as master scribes Christopher Cantwell (Out of Alcatraz), Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine), Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk), Steve Niles (30 Days of Night), Greg Pak (World War Hulk), Ben H. Winters (Benjamin), and more couple their forces with iron-wrought artists Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead), PJ Holden (Judge Dredd), Kano (Gotham Central), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), Leomacs (Benjamin), John McCrea (Hitman), Andrea Mutti (Rebels), and more to forge a terrifying new vision of death, life, and adventure "once upon a time."

From the twisted minds that spawned Epitaphs from the Abyss and Cruel Universe, steel thyself for EC's first rite of fatal fantasy and skullduggerous sorcery in one cursed tome of comic book enchantment!

Collects Cruel Kingdom #1-4.

In Shops: Jan 14, 2026

A THING CALLED TRUTH GN

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250811

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A / CA) Elisa Romboli

Embark on a chaotic LGBTQ+ road trip adventure with a workaholic scientist and a fearless thrillseeker on a mission to honor the past and live in the present in Iolanda Zanfardino (Midnight Radio) and Elisa Romboli's (Alice In Leatherland) creator-owned romantic comedy collaboration, A Thing Called Truth.

Dr. Magdalene Traumer, a brilliant scientist with the noble dream of saving the world, meets Dorian Wildfang, a free-spirited wanderer who fears nothing . . . except her own destiny. Together, they embark on a wild adventure across Europe, chasing a mission that proves that life is about the journey and not the destination. Along the way, these seemingly polar opposite companions find common ground on a journey that sparks an unexpected romance as they navigate the complexities of self-discovery and the challenges of a world on the brink of chaos.

This beautiful volume collects all 10 chapters of the groundbreaking comics series A Thing Called Truth, including parts 6-10, previously only available through Kickstarter!

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

RICK AND MORTHY 10TH ANNIVESARY OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250812

(W) Kyle Starks, Tini Howard, Pamela Ribon, J. Torres, Daniel M Lavery, Magdalene Visaggio, Delilah S Dawson (A) CJ Cannon, Marc Ellerby, Katy Farina, Sabrina Mati (CA) Scott Sugiuchi

We found the number for your ex who told you to lay off the Rick and Morty comics and deleted it from your phone. Now that's handled, let's get back to celebrating 10 years of [adult swim]'s groundbreaking animation phenomenon-it's Oni Press' third massive 10th anniversary omnibus!!

Featuring the likes of legendary comics creators such as Kyle Starks (Kill Them All), Tini Howard (Excalibur), Pamela Ribon (My Boyfriend is a Bear), Magdalene Visaggio (Shade the Changing Girl), Marc Ellerby (Rick and Morty: Ricklemania), CJ Cannon (Aggretsuko), and oh-so-many more, the third volume of this massive milestone collection is proudly presented in a stunning oversize hardcover format. Aw geez, y-y-you're gonna wanna buy the whole collection!

Collecting Rick and Morty (2015) #31-46, Rick and Morty Presents: The Vindicators, Rick and Morty Presents: Krombopulos Michael, Rick and Morty Presents: Sleepy Gary, and Rick and Morty Presents: Pickle Rick!

In Shops: Jan 14, 2026

MFKZ HC VOL 01 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250813

(W) Guillaume "Run" Renard (A / CA) Guillaume "Run" Renard

Based on the Netflix film of the same name! This award-winning comic book series has taken the US by storm!

Angelino is a young loser like thousands of others in DMC. His monotonous days drag between TV, Mexican wrestling matches, crappy odd jobs, and metaphysical discussions under the stars with his buddy Vinz. A stupid scooter accident plunges him into a hurricane of unimaginable troubles, with the fate of humanity on the hook. Heavily armed men in black, gangs of all kinds, and a troop of Mexican wrestlers all collide to face off against vicious cosmic entities determined to invade the planet!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

STRANGE CASE OF DR JEKYLL AND MR HYDE HC (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUL250814

(W) Robert Louis Stevenson (A / CA) Vincent Mallie

In the mists of London rages the evil Mr. Hyde. It is said that he inspires fear, hatred, and repulsion. It is said that there is nothing human about him. But who is this mysterious character, really? The answer lies in the heart of the laboratory of the eminent Dr. Jekyll. . . . A masterpiece of literature revisited in a beautifully illustrated version of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale!

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

