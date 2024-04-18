Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: fence, fencing

C.S. Pacat And Johanna The Mad Bring Back Fence This Summer

C.S. Pacat and Johanna the Mad return to the high stakes world of Fence with Fence Challengers: Long Shot the next chapter in the Fence saga, in July 2024 from Boom Studios.

"The Kings Row fencers are fresh off of Halverton Training Camp and ready for State Championships, bringing with them the burden and blessing of a brand-new reputation as the underdog champions. As attraction rises between Nicholas and Seiji, the team will face old training rivals in their first match, but MacRob has a secret strategy that turns the tide… "The State championship begins! Everything the boys of Fence have fought for is on the line. Get ready for some epic showdowns–this is my favorite volume yet!" said C.S. Pacat. "Kings Row heads on to a new challenge and they will need a lot more than just skill!" said series artist Johanna the Mad. "I hope readers enjoy diving into this new chapter as much as we do creating it!"

Fence Challengers: Long Shot #1 will be available in comic shops on the 24th of July, 2024.

Fence focuses on Nicholas Cox, illegitimate son of U.S. fencing Olympic champion Robert Coste, who aspires to become a fencing champion like his father. Despite being talented, he's roughly trained due to the hard conditions he grew up in. While at a competition, he's quickly beaten by the fencing prodigy Seiji Katayama and Nicholas vows to beat him. Managing to get into the elite boys school Kings Row on scholarship, Nicholas quickly finds out that Seiji is his roommate.

Fence was first announced by Boom! Studios in 2017, and Fence Challengers: Long Shot will be the fourth Fence series following Fence Redemption and Fence Rivals.

