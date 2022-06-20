Star Wars Cad Bane Wants His Bounty and Has Arrived At Hot Toys

Cad Bane is back and ready to take down Boba Fett once and for all. Hot Toys has finally revealed their newest Star Wars figure with Cad Bane's live-action designs from The Book of Boba Fett. This is the first Hot Toys 1/6 scale figure of this bounty hunter, and he will come in at 13″ tall, with 30 points of articulation. A nice set of swappable parts are included with three interchangeable faces and swappable hands. As for accessories, Star Wars fans will be getting his a hat, a flamethrower effect, two blaster pistols that can be holstered, and a display base. Hot Toys is offering two versions of Cad Bane with a Deluxe Edition which his droid pal TODO 360, as well as and rocket thrusters for TODO and Bane's boots. Whether you're a Star Wars: The Clone Wars or The Book of Boba Fett, then this is one figure you will want in your collection. Pre-orders are live right here for $290, with a July – December 2023 release.

"Consider this my final lesson. Look out for yourself. Anything else is weakness." – Cad Bane. A ruthless bounty hunter from the planet Duro™, Cad Bane was the preeminent blaster-for-hire in the galaxy at the time of the Clone Wars™ and after the conflict ended. Using an impressive arsenal of weapons, the cold, cruel, and calculating Bane would literally track his prey to the ends of the galaxy if required. Following his first live-action appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, Hot Toys is excited to present a Deluxe Version 1/6th scale collectible figure of the deadly Cad Bane!"

"This collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt with amazing likeness, skillfully tailored hat and outfit, wired long coat, a pair of blaster pistols, a flamethrower effect, and a display base. This Deluxe Version exclusively includes a pair of rocket thrusters for Cad Bane's boots, and the bounty hunter's techno-service droid Todo 360™ as seen in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ animated series. Now it's a great time to have this infamous bounty hunter in your Star Wars collection!"

The 1/6th scale Cad Bane™ Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version) special features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Cad Bane in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

– Newly developed head sculpt with three (3) styles of interchangeable face sculpts

– Highly-accurate facial expression, skin texture and breathing tubes

– Body with over 30 points of articulations

– Approximately 34 cm tall

– Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

– One (1) pair of relax hands

– One (1) pair of hands for pistol holding

– One (1) pair of gesture hand

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

– One (1) brown hat

– One (1) brown trench coat with breathing system (embedded with wire)

– One (1) pair of blue gauntlets with weathering effects

– One (1) brown vest

– One (1) brown under shirt

– One (1) pair of brown pants

– One (1) leather-like brown belt with ammo clips

– One (1) belt with pistol holsters

– One (1) pair of boots

– One (1) pair of attachable boot rocket thrusters with two (2) real-like thruster fire effects***

Weapons:

– Two (2) pistols

Accessories:

– One (1) Todo 360 with articulated function (Approximately 11cm tall) ***

– Two (2) real-like thruster fire effects (attachable to Todo 360) ***

– One (1) flamethrower effect accessory (attachable to gauntlet)

– Specially designed figure stand

***Exclusive to Deluxe Version