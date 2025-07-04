Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Star Wars Clone Commando Gregor Deploys with New Hot Toys Figure

Get ready for some might new additions to your growing collection as Hot Toys has unveiled a new 1/6 scale Star Wars Clone

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a limited 1/6 scale Clone Commando Gregor figure from Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Gregor’s detailed figure features an LED visor, openable backpack, blaster, and swappable hands

Character is showcased with screen-accurate armor, tally marks, and authentic battle-worn detailing

The exclusive Gregor collectible is limited to 2,500 pieces and releases in Q4 2025 via Sideshow Collectibles

Clone Commando Gregor appears in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 5, Episode 12 ("Missing in Action"). He is introduced as a former Republic commando who lost his memory after a crash during the Battle of Sarrish. Living under the alias "Gregor" and working as a dishwasher in a remote outpost, he rediscovers his identity with the help of D-Squad, a team of astromech droids and Colonel Meebur Gascon. Once he regains his memory, Gregor reclaims his commando armor and supposedly sacrifices himself to help the team escape. However, he would later reappear safe and slightly crazy with Captain Rex and Commander Wolffe in Star Wars Rebels.

The legacy of Commando Gregor continues with Hot Toys' new limited edition Star Wars 1/6 scale figure. Limited to only 2,500 pieces, this figure captures the heroic Clone right from The Clone Wars with distant armor and all. He will feature an LED light-up visor, an openable backpack, a blaster, and a variety of swappable hands. A lot of detail was put into Gregor's armor, and Hot Toys even added his tally's on his helmet. Pre-orders are not live yet, but he is set for a Q4 2025 release, and listing will arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars 1/6 Clone Commando Gregor

"An elite clone commando thought lost at the grueling Battle of Sarrish, CC-5576-39 survived a shuttle crash that left him stranded on the distant world of Abafar, stripped of memory and identity. He was found and rehabilitated by Mr. Borkus, an unscrupulous diner owner in the dusty town of Pons Ora. When the Republic agents of D-Squad discovered Gregor, they rekindled his memories of duty, service, and honor. The commando reclaimed his armor and fought to a spectacular finish, ensuring D-Squad carried out its crucial mission."

"Although he returned to form, the birth of the Empire left Gregor in the unenviable position of training the soldiers to replace his clone brothers. Hot Toys is excited to present the 1/6th scale Clone Commando Gregor™ collectible figure as seen in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ animated series! This is a Hot Toys exclusive item with a limited quantity of 2,500 units available only in selected markets

