Hot Toys Debuts New Marvel Studios Iron Man Mark III Stealth Armor

Get ready for some might new additions to your growing collection as Hot Toys has unveiled a new 1/6 scale Stealth Suit Iron Man

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a limited edition 1/6 scale Iron Man Mark III Stealth Armor in striking blue and black.

The Mark III Stealth Suit pays homage to its comic debut in Iron Man #152 with a new MCU-inspired makeover.

Features include die-cast construction, red LED lights, and swappable armor parts for dynamic display options.

Only 2,500 pieces will be produced, with availability in select markets through Sideshow Collectibles soon.

The Iron Man Mark III Armor is one of Tony Stark's most iconic suits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hot Toys is surely a fan of this Armored Avenger, and they have crafted up yet another impressive and exclusive figure/ Unlike his standard red-and-gold look, say hello to the Mark III Stealth Mode Version, which features a sleek navy-blue and black color scheme. This suit was built specifically for infiltration and reconnaissance missions and first appeared in Marvel Comics with Iron Man (Vol. 1) #152.

This suit now gets an MCU makeover for this fun new release that will be limited to only 2,500 pieces and offered in select markets. Featuring die-cast elements, this Iron Man is decked out with a new blue color scheme and will feature red LED lights and swappable parts. From shoulder missile launchers and forearm armor to a variety of swappable hands, this hero will have everything he needs to get the job done. Add some color to that Marvel Hall of Armor collection, and pre-orders are not live yet, but should arrive in limited quantities on Sideshow Collectibles.

Hot Toys Marvel Studios – Iron Man Mark III Stealth Armor

"The Iron Man Mark III has long been a fan favorite, with its sleek, comic-inspired design and cutting-edge tech. Over the years, the armor has seen countless iterations, from iconic red and gold to bold experimental finishes. Among them, the stealth version holds a special place for the tactical elegance and covert flair."

"Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark III (Stealth Mode Version) 2.0 Collectible Figure! Expertly crafted from diecast material, this Mark III figure features a stunning two-tone metallic blue chrome color scheme and armor with a glossy, reflective finish that not only highlights the tactical coolness of the Stealth Mode design but also makes it a standout piece in any Hall of Armor display. This exclusive figure is available in a limited quantity of 2,500 units, exclusively in selected markets."

