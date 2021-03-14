Californian Comic Store Gives Free Comics To The Vaccinated

Mike Wellman, formerly of The Comic Bug and now the co-owner of Long Beach Californian comic book store, Atomic Basement Comics and Creator's Lab, has posted a proposition to his customers – and potential customers in California. He writes;

Get Vaxxed and get a FREE COMIC!!! Show us your Vaccine Card and get a free comic book with any purchase at Atomic Basement! Free comic must be of equal or lesser value of purchased book. We are extending this offer through the end of May, one free comic per customer, per shot. That means you can get up to TWO free books once you have gotten both shots. We encourage EVERYONE to get their vaccine for the good of us all. Stay safe and stay healthy!

The Atomic Basement Comics and Creators Lab opened its doors to the public on New Year's Day 2020. The shop is a combination of comic book retail store, event space and, as the name implies, comic book creating workshop. Though that aspect has been particularly restrained over the last year.

"Atomic Basement Comics is the convergence of everything I've done and been a part of in this industry in the last 25 years," stated Wellman, who left LA store The Comic Bug in 2019 to create this new shop with longtime friend and business partner Anthony Davies. "I consider myself a fan of this medium, a retailer, a creator, an editor and a teacher (Wellman regularly lectures at schools, colleges and libraries around the LA area, often with his Guns A'Blazin' artist/co-creator Rafael Navarro and served a semester at OTIS College of Art and Design in 2019 as a Resident Mentor to their comic book program). This space will give me the opportunity to be all of the above, merging my love of comics and the opportunity to create at The Lab alongside fellow creators of all levels of experience!"

Though you may have to wait a bit, and bring your vaxxer card. The Atomic Basement Comics and Creators Lab is located at 400 East Third Street, Long Beach, CA 90802. You can reach them at (562) 294-4444 and learn more at their website. They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram as AtomicBasementComics.