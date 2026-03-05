Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics | Tagged: D'Orc, David John Broughton, Shaman Kane

Can We Make Shaman Kane #1, Out Next Week, A Hot Collectible Comic?

Can we make Shaman Kane #1, out next week from Antarctic Press by David John Broughton, a hot collectible comic?

Article Summary Shaman Kane #1 launches next week from Antarctic Press, with low anticipation and a tiny print run.

This issue reprints the 2014 self-published Shaman Kane stories, newly colored by David John Broughton.

The character recently appeared in Planet Comics, which ended with the Diamond bankruptcy impact.

Shaman Kane #1 could become a rare, hot collectible if interest spikes, so watch for price surges.

I looked at the top anticipated comics list that forms our Top 40 from League Of Comic Geeks for the least anticipated new comic. A new #1 that is. A printed comic with its debut issue out next week in comic books that no one is paying attention to. And, right now, that is Shaman Kane #1 by David John Broughton published by Antarctic Press. It even only has one cover, but it is a foil one. And it is 150th on the list of anticipated titles.

SHAMAN KANE #1 (OF 3)

(W/A/CA) David John Broughton

Intergalactic bounty hunter SHAMAN KANE has warped free of the pages of Planet Comics into his own miniseries! Get on board with the intergalactic bounty hunter as he chases after the scum of the galaxy! Another Sci-Fi thriller from Antarctic Press! $6.99 3/18/2026

Oh so, guess what, it's a reprint, albeit for the first time in colour, of the first three stories published in David's self-published (in Britain) Shaman Kane back in 2014, now coloured by David John Broughton. The character has recently appeared in Antarctic Press's anthology comic Planet Comics, a series that ended with the Diamond bankruptcy. No wonder it is so low down.

But here's the thing, it's a really good comic. It will contain three stories: Poltergeist Problems, Sable's Story, and The Ship Who Screamed. If this launch issue suddenly became a comic book collectable, the previously published Planet Comics issues might also become hot, as well as David's self-published issues, which went up to #13. Will it suddenly be going for $10, 20, $30, $50 by the weekend? No idea. But there's as good a chance it will do as anything. It's also going to be a lot rarer than any other comic going through the same experience. It probably has a print run of a twentieth of Tigress Island #1 from Image Comics. And it will give David John Broughton one hell of a surprise when people suddenly want to buy first printings of the black-and-white edition through his website. He certainly has no idea I am writing this article… so who is going to be the first to tell him?

