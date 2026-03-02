Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Vault, Venom | Tagged: absolute, anticipated titles, KO
DC Comics Tops The Top 40 Most Anticipated Comics This Wednesday
Article Summary
- DC Comics dominates this week's Top 40 Most Anticipated Comics chart, led by Batman #7 in first place.
- Marvel follows with popular titles like The Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men Annual, and The Avengers in the top 10.
- List is based on League of Comic Book Geeks' user "pulls," reflecting high interest among comic collectors.
- Pull numbers show active buzz but aren't direct sales—long-running series tend to trend higher on the chart.
DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics as Batman #7 manages to beat out both Absolute Superman, Absolute Flash and DC's K.O. finale…
- Batman #7, $4.99, DC Comics
- Absolute Superman #17, $4.99, DC Comics
- Absolute Flash #12, $4.99, DC Comics
- DC K.O. #5, $5.99, DC Comics
- The Amazing Spider-Man #23, $4.99, Marvel Comics
- X-Men Annual #1, $4.99, Marvel Comics
- X-Men #26, $4.99, Marvel Comics
- Batgirl #17, $3.99, DC Comics
- Poison Ivy #42, $3.99, DC Comics
- The Avengers #36, $4.99, Marvel Comics
- Wolverine #17, $4.99, Marvel Comics
- Batman / Green Arrow / The Question: Arcadia #3, $5.99, DC Comics
- JSA #17, $3.99, DC Comics
- Daredevil / Punisher: The Devil's Trigger #5, $3.99, Marvel Comics
- Radiant Black #40, $3.99, Image Comics
- Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring #6, $4.99, IDW Publishing
- The Nice House by the Sea #8, $3.99, DC Comics
- Batman / Static: Beyond #4, $4.99, DC Comics
- Nova: Centurion #5, $3.99, Marvel Comics
- All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider #8, $3.99, Marvel Comics
- The Walking Dead Deluxe #132, $3.99, Image Comics
- Moonstar #1, $4.99, Marvel Comics
- Marvel Team-Up Facsimile Edition #14, $3.99, Image Comics
- Star Wars: Shadow of Maul #1, $4.99, Marvel Comics
- The Sacrificers #19, $3.99, Image Comics
- The Scorched #49, $3.99, Image Comics
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #5, $4.99, IDW Publishing
- The Twilight Zone #5, $4.99, IDW Publishing
- Godzilla #8, $4.99, IDW Publishing
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla #4, $4.99, IDW Publishing
- Power Rangers Prime #15, $4.99, BOOM! Studios
- Hello Darkness #19, $5.99, BOOM! Studios
- Iceman: Omega #1, $6.99, Marvel Comics
- Lost Fantasy #8, $4.99, Image Comics
- Nectar #1, $3.99, Vault Comics
- D'Orc #1 2nd Printing Brett Bean, $3.99, Image Comics
- Speed Racer #6, $4.99, Mad Cave Studios
- Thundarr the Barbarian #2, $4.99, Dynamite
- DC Connect #70, $0, DC Comics
- Narco #1, $3.99, Image Comics
The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?