DC Comics Tops The Top 40 Most Anticipated Comics This Wednesday

DC Comics Tops The Top 40 Most Anticipated Comics This Wednesday with Batman, Absolute Superman/Flash and DC's K.O finale

  • DC Comics dominates this week's Top 40 Most Anticipated Comics chart, led by Batman #7 in first place.
  • Marvel follows with popular titles like The Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men Annual, and The Avengers in the top 10.
  • List is based on League of Comic Book Geeks' user "pulls," reflecting high interest among comic collectors.
  • Pull numbers show active buzz but aren't direct sales—long-running series tend to trend higher on the chart.

DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics as Batman #7 manages to beat out both Absolute Superman, Absolute Flash and DC's K.O. finale…

DC Comics Tops The Top 40 Most Anticipated Comics This Wednesday
Top 10 Most Anticipated Comics
  1. Batman #7, $4.99, DC Comics
  2. Absolute Superman #17, $4.99, DC Comics
  3. Absolute Flash #12, $4.99, DC Comics
  4. DC K.O. #5, $5.99, DC Comics
  5. The Amazing Spider-Man #23, $4.99, Marvel Comics
  6. X-Men Annual #1, $4.99, Marvel Comics
  7. X-Men #26, $4.99, Marvel Comics
  8. Batgirl #17, $3.99, DC Comics
  9. Poison Ivy #42, $3.99, DC Comics
  10. The Avengers #36, $4.99, Marvel Comics
  11. Wolverine #17, $4.99, Marvel Comics
  12. Batman / Green Arrow / The Question: Arcadia #3, $5.99, DC Comics
  13. JSA #17, $3.99, DC Comics
  14. Daredevil / Punisher: The Devil's Trigger #5, $3.99, Marvel Comics
  15. Radiant Black #40, $3.99, Image Comics
  16. Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring #6, $4.99, IDW Publishing
  17. The Nice House by the Sea #8, $3.99, DC Comics
  18. Batman / Static: Beyond #4, $4.99, DC Comics
  19. Nova: Centurion #5, $3.99, Marvel Comics
  20. All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider #8, $3.99, Marvel Comics
  21. The Walking Dead Deluxe #132, $3.99, Image Comics
  22. Moonstar #1, $4.99, Marvel Comics
  23. Marvel Team-Up Facsimile Edition #14, $3.99, Image Comics
  24. Star Wars: Shadow of Maul #1, $4.99, Marvel Comics
  25. The Sacrificers #19, $3.99, Image Comics
  26. The Scorched #49, $3.99, Image Comics
  27. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #5, $4.99, IDW Publishing
  28. The Twilight Zone #5, $4.99, IDW Publishing
  29. Godzilla #8, $4.99, IDW Publishing
  30. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla #4, $4.99, IDW Publishing
  31. Power Rangers Prime #15, $4.99, BOOM! Studios
  32. Hello Darkness #19, $5.99, BOOM! Studios
  33. Iceman: Omega #1, $6.99, Marvel Comics
  34. Lost Fantasy #8, $4.99, Image Comics
  35. Nectar #1, $3.99, Vault Comics
  36. D'Orc #1 2nd Printing Brett Bean, $3.99, Image Comics
  37. Speed Racer #6, $4.99, Mad Cave Studios
  38. Thundarr the Barbarian #2, $4.99, Dynamite
  39. DC Connect #70, $0, DC Comics
  40. Narco #1, $3.99, Image Comics

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

 

