Canada Cleans Up At 2024 Ignatz Awards At SPX

Canadian comics from publishers Drawn & Quarterly and Pulping Collective cleaned up at the 2024 Ignatz Awards presented this weekend at SPX

The Ignatz Awards, named for the character in the classic comic strip Krazy Kat by George Herriman, and shaped like a brick as thrown by Ignatz at Krazy Kat, are held at the Small Press Expo. Since 1997, the Ignatz Awards have recognised "outstanding achievement in comics and cartooning and "exceptional work that challenges popular notions of what comics can achieve, both as an art form and as a means of personal expression". The 2024 Ignatz Award winners were announced at Small Press Expo (SPX) this weekend at the Bethesda North Marriott in Maryland, from the White Oak Room. With Montreal-based Drawn & Quarterly getting three awards, and the Toronto-based Pulping Collective getting two, cleaning up for Canada. This year's winners, as presented by Jeffrey Brown are as follows:

Outstanding Anthology: Pulping, edited by Jenn Woodall, Jon Iñaki, Jonathan Rotsztain, Mitch Lohmeier, and Paterson Hodgson (Pulping Collective)

Pulping, edited by and (Pulping Collective) Outstanding Artist: "Night Fever" (from Gladiolus Magazine #1) by Robyn Smith (Black Josei Press)

"Night Fever" (from Gladiolus Magazine #1) by (Black Josei Press) Outstanding Collection: Offshore Lightning by Saito Nazuna and translated by Alexa Frank (Drawn & Quarterly)

Offshore Lightning by and translated by (Drawn & Quarterly) Outstanding Comic: My Body Unspooling by Leo Fox (Silver Sprocket)

My Body Unspooling by (Silver Sprocket) Outstanding Graphic Novel: Roaming by Jillian Tamaki & Mariko Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

Roaming by (Drawn & Quarterly) Outstanding Minicomic: Manga Cube by Yuan Song (Self-Published)

Manga Cube by (Self-Published) Outstanding Online Comic: Buuza!! by Shazleen Khan (Webtoon)

Buuza!! by (Webtoon) Outstanding Series: CosmoKnights (Book Two) by Hannah Templer (Top Shelf Productions)

CosmoKnights (Book Two) by (Top Shelf Productions) Outstanding Story: "The Happy Art" (from Pulping) by Sami Alwani (Pulping Collective)

"The Happy Art" (from Pulping) by (Pulping Collective) Promising New Talent: The Great Beyond by Léa Murawiec (Drawn & Quarterly)

Voting for the Ignatz Awards was open to anybody on the SPX email lists and those requesting a ballot. There was no in-person voting at the show. The judges were Caroline Cash, Martha Kuhlman, Dawn Bond, Lawrence Lindell, Kriota Wilberg and Emma Jensen.

The full nominees were as follows:

OUTSTANDING ARTIST

Flippy, Nate Garcia (Domino Books)

Night Fever (from Gladiolus Magazine #1), Robyn Smith (Black Josei) Press

Portrait of a Body, Julie Delporte (Drawn & Quarterly)

Spiral and Other Stories, Aidan Koch (New York Review Comics)

The Great Beyond, Léa Murawiec (Drawn & Quarterly)

OUTSTANDING ANTHOLOGY

Let Her Be Evil, Cassandra Jones, ed. (Zoop)

Pulping, Jenn Woodall, Jon Iñaki, Jonathan Rotsztain, Mitch Lohmeier and Paterson Hodgson, ed. (Pulping Collective)

We Belong, Viktor T. Kerney and William O. Tyler, ed. (Stacked Deck Press)

Wheels on the Bus, Lucio Luiz, ed. (Jupati Books)

Won't Back Down: An Anthology of Pro-Choice Comics, Trina Robbins, ed. (Last Gasp)

OUTSTANDING COLLECTION

Buzzelli Collected Works Vol. 1: The Labyrinth, Guido Buzzelli, translated by Jamie Richards (Floating World Comics)

Complete and Utter Malarkey, November Garcia (Fieldmouse Press)

Gender Studies: The Confessions of an Accidental Outlaw, Ajuan Mance (Rosarium Press)

Offshore Lightning, Saito Nazuna, translated by Alexa Frank (Drawn & Quarterly)

Resenter, Gigi Murakami (Self-Published)

OUTSTANDING COMIC

Fielder #2, Kevin Huizenga (Drawn & Quarterly)

Follow the Doll Issue 2, Daryl Seitchik (Parsifal Press)

My Body Unspooling, Leo Fox (Silver Sprocket)

Sunflowers, Keezy Young (Silver Sprocket)

The Audra Show #7: The Love Issue, Audra Stang (Self-Published)

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC NOVEL

Optometry, Xiang Yata (Driftwood Press)

Roaming, Jillian Tamaki & Mariko Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

The Talk, Darrin Bell (Macmillan Publishers)

Time Under Tension, M.S. Harkness (Fantagraphics)

Unended, Josh Bayer (Uncivilized Books)

OUTSTANDING MINICOMIC

Find a Seat, Faye Stacey (Quindrie Press)

Hyper Fawnus, Anna Two (Self-Published)

Lullaby, Jordan Jeffries (Cosmic Dog House Press)

Manga Cube, LEHUO (Self-Published)

Pauline Newman, Greer de Maglie (Self-Published)

OUTSTANDING ONLINE COMIC

Buuza!!, Shazleen Khan

In the Shadow of Giants, Aria Villafranca and Matthew Fisher

Marigold, Emily Zilber

Rigsby Wi, SE Case

The Legend of Mariposa, James Lawrence

OUTSTANDING SERIES

CosmoKnights, Hannah Templer (Top Shelf Productions)

CRAM, Andrew Alexander, ed. (CRAM Books)

Jaywalk, Floyd Tangeman, ed. (Domino Books)

Kuš! Baltic Comics Magazine, Various (Kuš)

Tongues, Anders Nilsen (Self-Published)

OUTSTANDING STORY

"The Happy Art", Sami Alwani (Pulping Collective)

"And When I See You, I'll Tell You Everything" (from You Are Not a Guest), Leela Corman (Fieldmouse Press)

Scorpio Venus Rising #1, Corinne Halbert (Self-Published)

The Gift, Jamila Rowser & Sam Wade (Black Josei Press)

The Super Hero's Journey, Patrick McDonnell (Abrams Books)

PROMISING NEW TALENT:

10-10 To The Wind, Cole Degenstein (Fieldmouse Press)

Gift Box, Pingnan Lu (Self-Published)

Optometry, Xiang Yata (Driftwood Press)

Tales of the Orishas, Hugo Canuto (Abrams)

The Great Beyond, Léa Murawiec (Drawn & Quarterly)

