The Full Candidate List For X-Men Vote Being Held From Tonight

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Marvel Comics were going to let its readers vote for a member of the new X-Men team. And now we have a candidate list.

Last year, Bleeding Cool mentioned that democracy was coming to Krakoa. As part of the current X-Men plot, citizens of the mutant island of Krakoa will vote for the next members of the X-Men. Polls will open at midnight ET, 9 pm PT or, for Brits like me, at 5 am tomorrow morning.

X-Men readers will be encouraged to vote for a member of the X-Men. The winning vote, as voted on by the public in real life, will become one of the members of the X-Men team that the population of Krakoa vote for.

Jonathan Hickman has been portrayed as someone who does a lot of planning, with meticulous detail, as showrunner of the X-Men comics. An election for members of the X-Men will add a random element that the audience will believe and may fight against such preconceptions. And who will X-Men readers have the chance to vote on? I am told the candidates for the public vote as listed in X-Men #17, published tomorrow, will be;

Banshee

Polaris

Forge

Boom-Boom

Tempo

Cannonball

Sunspot

Strong Guy

Marrow

Armor

The website to vote on (though it appears not to be working yet) will be http://www.marvel.com/votexmen. Look for more details from Marvel Comics later today. No write-in votes I'm afraid.

It's not the only time comic book publishers have called on readers to vote to influence their storyline, the most famous will be the Batman: Death In The Family phone poll that saw the great comic book reading public to vote to kill off Jason Todd, Robin. Although a) he was later brought back to life and b) revealed that he had never even died at all, just buried.