Tomorrow Night You Will Be Able To Vote For The X-Men

Last year, Bleeding Cool mentioned that democracy was coming to Krakoa. As part of the current X-Men plot, citizens of the mutant island of Krakoa will vote for the next members of the X-Men. The first time we will see a democratically elected superhero team, voted on by all mutant citizens. And don't worry about dead people voting, on Krakoa it will positively be encouraged as the majority of mutants on the island have died at least once, courtesy of the Genosha massacre.

I am told by a retailer who has got the word that this week, that polls will open on Wednesday the 27th of January, at midnight ET. Or Tuesday the 26th of January, at 9 pm PT. Or, for Brits like me, at 5 am on Wednesday.

X-Men readers will be encouraged to vote for a member of the X-Men. The winning vote, as voted on by the public in real life, will become one of the members of the X-Men team that the population of Krakoa vote for.

It's not the only time comic book publishers have called on readers to vote to influence their storyline, the most famous will be the Batman: Death In The Family phone poll that saw the great comic book reading public to vote to kill off Jason Todd, Robin. Although a) he was later brought back to life and b) revealed that he had never even died at all, just buried.

We hope that no such electoral shenanigans will occur this time around. I don't know who the X-Men candidates will be, just that there will be no write-in votes allowed. The website to vote on (though it appears not to be working yet) will be http://www.marvel.com/votexmen. I presume that Domino Voting Systems will be in charge of the election.

More seriously, Jonathan Hickman has been portrayed as someone who does a lot of planning, with meticulous detail, as showrunner of the X-Men comics. An election for members of the X-Men will add a random element that the audience will believe and may fight against such preconceptions.

Marvel Comics is publishing X-Men, Excalibur, New Mutants and Wolverine this week, so we may learn more in those comic books.