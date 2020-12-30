Democracy Comes To Krakoa? (X-Men #16 Spoilers)

As we teased yesterday, it seems that democracy may be coming to Krakoa. In the current X-Men comic books, all the mutants of the world have isolated themselves on the sentient mutant island of Krakoa, setting up their own state, governened by the self-appointed Quiet Council. And while Krakoa may be set in opposition to a number of countries, specifically Russia, as Wolverine says in today's Avengers, they are not looking for war.

Not looking for it, anyway. Recently the Quiet Council of Krakoa saw Jean Grey resign and Apocalypse depart, leaving two seats to be filled. And in today's X-Men, the Quiet Counciul debate how those seats will be filled.

But Jean doesn't want to come back, and Scott Summers has no interest in the position either. Instead, they have a far more radical idea.

Which means we get a big graphical visualisation element to close off the comic in question. And the name of the new story arc/event/crossover, Election Of The X-Men.

Along with the schedule, and the aforementioned Hellfire Gala.

And we even get a mention of the political parties set up. There's only two seatsm, remember. Will we have first past the post? Alternative vote? Proportional representation?

What about Russian – or vampire – infiltration via Omega Red? Will people vote for the Beat they know? Will there be fake news? What about election fraud? How many times will Multiple Man be allowed to vote? And of course there will be plenty of dead people voting, revived by The Five.

Just in case you weren't entirely sick of elections, looks like the X-Men comic books will be rubbing it in, in the months to come.

AVENGERS #40

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200615

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Javi Garron (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

ENTER THE PHOENIX! The infamous firebird of cosmic destruction and rebirth known as the Phoenix Force has returned to Earth to find a new avatar. So now the Avengers and some of the most powerful heroes and villains in the Marvel Universe are being called into a competition unlike anything they've ever seen. A globe-spanning battle that will transform them all and ultimately decide…who will be the all-new Phoenix. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 30, 2020 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #16

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200571

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Phil Noto (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

X OF SWORDS FALL OUT !

The Captain Commander of Krakoa made a fateful decision. There's no going back. Rated T+ In Shops: Dec 30, 2020 SRP: $3.99