Canto Jumps From IDW To Dark Horse For Hardcover Comics

Dark Horse Comics has jumped in and grabbed publishing rights to new and collected comics for David M. Booher and Drew Zucker's Canto, previously an indie comics hit for IDW Publishing back in 2019, alongside colourist Vittorio Astone and letterer Andworld Design.

Dark Horse will now publish hardcover editions Canto Volume 1: If I Only Had a Heart and Canto Volume 2: The Hollow Men which will also contain additional brand new and rarely seen stories as well as extensive cover galleries, sketchbook and process sections. The new volumes will also feature brand new cover art by Zucker with future volumes to come, including the conclusion of the "Shrouded Man Saga": A Place Like Home.

Beloved tiny clockwork hero Canto is on a quest for a heart for the one he loves. Enslaved for generations, Canto's people once had hearts. Now they have clocks. They are forbidden to love, yet Canto loves a little tin girl. When slavers damage her clock beyond repair, Canto embarks on an incredible journey through his strange and fantastic world to bring back her heart. Conquering fearsome creatures with unlikely allies, he must confront the mysterious figure who has taken their hearts to save the one he loves.

"I fell in love with Canto the moment I saw Drew's character design," says Booher. "To see his story come to life in Dark Horse's beautifully designed hardcover editions truly is a dream come true. We've said all along that Canto's quest is meant for all ages, so with these editions coming to schools, libraries, and bookstores, now everyone can join his thrilling adventure. And I'm happy to say his story isn't done yet!"

"I've lived with this character for over a decade, before I even knew what his name was." says Zucker. "For Canto to excel to the heights he has, is completely surreal. In partnering with Dark Horse, we're entering one of the most exciting times for the character. I can't wait for even more readers to join Canto on his adventures and fall in love with him the way David and I have."