Cap Still Believes in the Dream in Captain America #29 [Preview]

It isn't Captain America's muscles, or his fighting skills, or even his terrific ass that make Steve Rogers who he is. As we all know, it's all about his conviction, compassion, and strength of character. In this preview of Captain America #29, Cap still believes in the American Dream… even if no one else around him seems to agree. Will that turn out to be foolish? You may find out soon. Check out this preview of Captain America #29 below.