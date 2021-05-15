Cap Still Believes in the Dream in Captain America #29 [Preview]

It isn't Captain America's muscles, or his fighting skills, or even his terrific ass that make Steve Rogers who he is. As we all know, it's all about his conviction, compassion, and strength of character. In this preview of Captain America #29, Cap still believes in the American Dream… even if no one else around him seems to agree. Will that turn out to be foolish? You may find out soon. Check out this preview of Captain America #29 below.
CAPTAIN AMERICA #29
MARVEL COMICS
FEB210626
FEB210627 – CAPTAIN AMERICA #29 PACHECO REBORN VAR – $3.99
(W) Ta-Nehisi Coates (A) Leonard Kirk (CA) Alex Ross
As ALL DIE YOUNG races to its climax, Cap faces overwhelming odds as he battles to vanquish the Red Skull and the Power Elite!
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-19
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for FEB210626 CAPTAIN AMERICA #29, by (W) Ta-Nehisi Coates (A) Leonard Kirk (CA) Alex Ross, in stores Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
