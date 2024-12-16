Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: captain america

Captain America #16 Preview: Thor's Haunted Past Strikes Back

In Captain America #16, our heroic trio faces a mirror dimension filled with Thor's past regrets. Can Cap and Spidey help the God of Thunder overcome his ghostly failures?

Article Summary Captain America #16 releases December 18, 2024, with Cap, Spidey, and Thor facing Thor's haunted past.

The trio is trapped in a mirror dimension filled with ghosts of Thor's failures staring revenge in the face.

Written by J. Michael Straczynski & Carlos Magno with variants available for $4.99 US, $6.25 CAN.

Today, we're looking at Captain America #16, hitting stores on Wednesday, December 18th. Behold, the synopsis:

"THE NEW WARRIORS THREE" PART THREE! Captain America, Spider-Man and Thor are trapped in a mirror dimension harboring Broxton's glory days – and ghosts of Thor's failures are ready to exact their revenge. Can Cap and Spidey help free Thor of his past, or is Broxton's history doomed to repeat itself forever?

Captain America #16

by J. Michael Straczynski & Carlos Magno, cover by Taurin Clarke

"THE NEW WARRIORS THREE" PART THREE! Captain America, Spider-Man and Thor are trapped in a mirror dimension harboring Broxton's glory days – and ghosts of Thor's failures are ready to exact their revenge. Can Cap and Spidey help free Thor of his past, or is Broxton's history doomed to repeat itself forever?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Dec 18, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620740401611

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620740401621 – CAPTAIN AMERICA #16 CARLOS MAGNO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620740401631 – CAPTAIN AMERICA #16 BENGUS MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

