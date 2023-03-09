Captain America: Cold War Omega in Marvel Comics' June 2023 Solicits Marvel Comics has released solicits for Captain America comics in June 2023, including the Cold War conclusion in Omega.

The current Captain America comic book storylines have been running parallel in Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero's Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty and Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva's Captain America: Symbol Of Truth, including the return of Ian Rogers, AKA Nomad; Sam Wilson's conflict with Wakanda and White Wolf; and Bucky's new mission as the New Revolution. "When Bucky and White Wolf join forces and kidnap Ian Rogers in a twisted plan to unleash Dimension Z, will Steve and Sam see eye to eye on how to set things right? This globetrotting, espionage-fueled thriller with shocking twists and turns promises to be a milestone chapter in Captain America's 80-year legacy that will impact both Steve and Sam's future as shield-bearers". It all begins on the 12th of April in Cold War Alpha, but Marvel has now released solicits for Captain America comics in June 2023, including the Cold War conclusion in Omega.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #13 – Cold War Part 5

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by ALINA EROFEEVA

Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

Guest artist Alina Erofeeva joins Kelly and Lanzing for the penultimate chapter of COLD WAR! Just when White Wolf thinks he's gained the upper hand, Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers rally under the banner of Captain America. Meanwhile, Black Widow and Peggy Carter clash over what it means to be a hero – and whether Bucky Barnes is still someone worth saving.

On Sale 6/7

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR OMEGA #1 – Cold War Finale

Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & TOCHI ONYEBUCHI

Art by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

All three CAPTAIN AMERICA scribes team up with superstar artist Carlos Magno for the pulse-pounding COLD WAR finale! White Wolf has unleashed an army of Dimension Z monsters upon our world as a declaration of global war, and Team Cap's only hope to stop it is to take him down for good. Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes deploys his final chess piece – Ian Rogers himself – to turn the situation in his favor. Lifelong friends battle alongside mortal enemies – and change the trajectory of their lives – in this stunning conclusion!

On Sale 6/14

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #14 – Cold War Aftermath

Written by TOCHI ONYEBUCHI

Art by ZÉ CARLOS

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Join Onyebuchi and guest artist Zé Carlos for a special COLD WAR aftermath issue in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #14. Fresh from the battle with Bucky Barnes and White Wolf, Sam Wilson returns home to Harlem with battle scars and a renewed sense of focus. With Misty Knight by his side, he sets out to forge a new path – and maybe reunite with some old friends along the way.

On Sale 6/28