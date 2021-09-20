Captain America Descended From English/Irish Abolitionists? (Spoilers)

Steve Rogers is Captain America. But what is his family history? In the comic books, it has been previously established that he was born on the 4th of July (of course he was) in 1922, to poor Irish immigrant parents, Sarah and Joseph Rogers. And that Steve Rogers grew up a frail youth during the Great Depression in New York City, with an Irish Catholic upbringing. Rogers' father died when he was a child and his mother died from pneumonia later, when he was in his late teens. In this week's United States Of Captain America, with Steve Rogers traveling the country to find others who use the name Captain America, we get a little rewriting of that. With Steve Rogers' family tree getting a little rewriting it seems. Originally his parents were Irish immigrants, but now?

Instead, Steve Rogers' ancestry is being rewritten to go further back into America's short history, though still with Irish roots originally – though now Irish and English – and apparently "staunch abolitionists". Is there a new Rogers family tree to write? And I wonder if there's a Who Do You Think You Are surprise coming? United States Of Captain America #4 is published this Wednesday,

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Larry David finds out his great grandfather was a slave owner (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLBva_3E2Ts)

UNITED STATES CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210700

(W) Christopher Cantwell, Alyssa Wong (A) Ron Lim, Jodi Nishijima (CA) Gerald Parel

John Walker (A.K.A. the U.S.Agent) and Bucky Barnes (a.k.a. the Winter Soldier) join the fight against a vicious Captain America impostor and his shadowy patrons. As the chase leads them to interrupt a break-in at one of the most secure facilities in the country, the true magnitude of the forces arrayed against them finally becomes clear. But are they too late to stop what's already been put in motion?

Also introducing Arielle Agbayani, the campus Captain America! When her college turns a blind eye to rich kids behaving badly, she springs into action – and she's not afraid to fight dirty. Rated T+In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 SRP: $4.99