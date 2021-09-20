Captain America: The Ghost Army: Scholastic Previews Character Art

Captain America: The Ghost Army is an upcoming Young Adult graphic novel to be published by Scholastic Books with Marvel Comics. The book is written by Alan Gratz and illustrated by Brent Schoonover and scheduled for publication in 2023, but Scholastic is already sending over some exclusive character sketches from the book after the exclusive cover reveal at another website.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE GHOST ARMY

Written by ALAN GRATZ and illustrated by BRENT SCHOONOVER

Graphix | On sale August 2, 2022 | Ages 8-12, Grades 3-7

Hardcover ISBN: 9781338775907; $24.99

Trade Paperback ISBN: 9781338775891; $14.99

In this thrilling historical adventure, 18 year-old Steve Rogers (AKA Captain America) and his young sidekick, Bucky Barnes, encounter a threat like none they've ever met while fighting the Nazis in the dark forests of Transylvania — a Ghost Army. The dead of this war and wars past are coming back to life, impervious to bullets, flames, or anything else the Allies can throw at them. The armies rise from the ground in the night and seem to disappear without a trace.

How can Cap and Buck fight something that's already dead? And just what does the mysterious Baron Mordo, sitting in his castle atop nearby Wundagore Mountain have to do with this?

Award-winning, #1 New York Times bestselling author Alan Gratz merges the worlds of historical fiction and superhero comics in this one-of-a-kind graphic novel that is sure to be met with major enthusiasm from fans of all ages.

Alan Gratz is a lifelong Marvel comics fan and it has been his dream to publish his own interpretation of a Captain America story. His novels Refugee and Ground Zero are both currently on The New York Times bestseller list, and remain consistent mainstays there. Refugee is also currently in the process of being adapted into a graphic novel (to be released in 2023).

Illustrating CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE GHOST ARMYwill be Brent Schoonover, who has worked on a lot of topline comic book series including Deadpool, Hulk, WWE, Army of Darkness, Antman, Suicide Squad, Archie Comics' Jughead, and more. He's got a classic-leaning style that harkens back to the golden age of comics but still feels modern.

Captain America: The Ghost Army will be published by Scholastic Books in 2023.