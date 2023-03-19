Captain Marvel Jr. Takes Over Master Comics, Up for Auction Master Comics was a long-running Golden Age series from Fawcett Pubications that came to feature the character Captain Marvel Jr.

Master Comics was a comic book anthology series from Fawcett Publications that ran from 1940 to 1953. Debuting in a larger-than-standard 10.5" x 14" format, it originally featured the superstrong and invulnerable character Master Man among others, but after settling down to a standard Golden Age comic book size with Master Comics #7, the series came to include the likes of Bulletman, Bulletgirl, and patriotic hero Minute-Man. Captain Marvel Jr. was then introduced in one of the most memorable storylines of the era, as Captain Marvel, Bulletman, and Captain Marvel Jr. took part in an epic battle against a character called Captain Nazi, who Hitler had ordered to take America's heroes down. This iconic battle of good vs. evil began in Master Comics #21, then continued in Whiz Comics #25 (which introduces Captain Marvel Jr.) and Master Comics #22. Captain Marvel Jr. then became the series star in Master Comics #23. An important series of the Golden Age, there are several issues of Master Comics from both before and after Captain Marvel Jr took over the series up for auction in the 2023 March 19-21 Sunday, Monday & Tuesday Comic Books Select Auction #122312 at Heritage Auctions.

Captain Marvel Jr. was created by Ed Herron, C.C. Beck, and Mac Raboy. The character was memorably drawn by Raboy in Master Comics and in his own Captain Marvel Jr. series. If you're new to Heritage Auctions check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters. Also, please note that the weekly Select Auctions have been expanded to three days, with Comic Books (pre-1956), Pulps, Memorabilia, and Magazines Session 1 on Sunday, Comic Books from 1956-1969 Session 2 on Monday, and Comic Books from 1970-Present Session 3 on Tuesday.

#14 (Fawcett Publications, 1941) Condition: Apparent GD+. Champions Three begin. Charles Sultan cover. Sultan, George Tuska, and Mac Raboy art. Restoration includes spine split repaired with tape. Overstreet 2022 GD 2.0 value = $123. #42 (Fawcett Publications, 1943) Condition: GD/VG. Goering and Goebbels spanking cover by Mac Raboy. Features Captain Marvel Jr. Staple popped from back cover, centerfold detached. Overstreet 2022 GD 2.0 value = $57; VG 4.0 value = $114.

