Captain's Log: Final Entry in Star Trek Year Five #22 [Preview]

Star Trek Year Five concludes Wednesday when IDW releases Star Trek Year Five #22 as the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise completes its five-year mission. But while all good things must indeed come to an end (er… if that's true, why are we reading comics starring the original Star Trek cast in 2021?), this preview of the issue starts off with a new beginning of sorts. Check it out below.
STAR TREK YEAR FIVE #22
IDW PUBLISHING
MAR210477
(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A / CA) Stephen Thompson
For five years, the U.S.S. Enterprise and her crew have journeyed to the edge of the known universe, tackling impossible challenges and menacing foes along the way. But the biggest challenge of all awaits them here at home… and no matter what happens, the lives of Captain Kirk, Spock, Sulu, Chekov, and the rest of the crew will be changed forever. The grand finale of Star Trek: Year Five begins here with a new issue from showrunners Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (Gotham City Garage, Green Arrow) and artist Stephen Thompson (Satellite Falling, Dis Hard: Year One).
In Shops: 7/7/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAR210477 STAR TREK YEAR FIVE #22, by (W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A / CA) Stephen Thompson, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
