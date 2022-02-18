Carnage Forever #1 Preview: Safety First!

With multiple murders in the first few pages, this preview of Carnage Forever #1 delivers exactly what symbiotebronies are pining for: lots of violence and murder! For city fire inspectors, however, we're pretty sure that sprinkler system is up to code. Check out the preview below.

Carnage Forever #1

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Marvel Various & Edgar Salazar, cover by KENDRICK LIM

A KILLER CELEBRATION! Cletus Kasady is the most notorious serial killer in the Marvel Universe – and it's been thirty years since his first introduction! Thirty years of monsters, mayhem and murder – AND YOU HAVEN'T SEEN ANYTHING YET! With an awesome assembly of creators, this issue will HAVE IT ALL! A look back on Carnage's past, his present and, just maybe, the first hints you'll ever get of his visceral and violent FUTURE!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620246100111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Varants:

75960620246100121 – CARNAGE FOREVER 1 PANOSIAN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620246100131 – CARNAGE FOREVER 1 BAGLEY VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620246100141 – CARNAGE FOREVER 1 MEYERS VARIANT – $4.99 US

