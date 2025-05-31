Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Casey Gilly, sleepy hollow

Casey Gilly Writes The Return To Sleepy Hollow For IDW In October

Casey Gilly writes the Return To Sleepy Hollow comic book for IDW, in time for Hallowe'en

Article Summary Casey Gilly writes Return To Sleepy Hollow for IDW, debuting right before Halloween 2024.

A classic Headless Horseman horror reimagining, building on Washington Irving’s iconic tale.

IDW expands its focus on horror comics, launching the new IDW Dark imprint in 2025.

Upcoming IDW Dark titles include Sleepy Hollow, 30 Days Of Night, The Twilight Zone, and more.

The week before Hallowe'en, IDW will be publishing the new comic book series Return To Sleepy Hollow, written by Casey Gilly. Gilly is a horror comics writer, known for Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer, Buffy: The Lost Summer, Dungeons and Dragons: Ravenloft: The Orphan of Agony Isle, and My Little Pony. She is currently writing YA horror graphic novel from IDW Finishing School, with Rye Hickman, and Quiet Appetites, a horror graphic novel with Morgan Beem from First Second.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is short story by Washington Irving, published in 1820, written in England, but considered part of American literary canon, with the character of the Headless Horseman being very popular at Hallowe'en. It has been repeatedly adapted for the screen, including in 1999 by Tim Burton.

At New York Comic Con, IDW revealed a new imprint, IDW Dark, for 2025, for creator-owned and licensed horror titles after the success of Beneath the Trees and 30 Days of Fright. With titles including A Quiet Place, 30 Days Of Night: Falling Sun, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite Of Spring, Smile, The Twilight Zone, Sleepy Hollow, and Event Horizon.

Previously Bleeding Cool had posted that "IDW has decided to become more focused as a company on publishing horror comics in terms of what they dub their co-creator originals, titles to follow up on their history of success with the likes of 30 Days of Night, Locke & Key, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees and more". Well, that's the new IDW Dark imprint, isn't it?

And that "CEO and Publisher of IDW, Davidi Jonas, took an investment call while in the car as part of his duties of being a publically traded independent comic book publisher. He announced the switch in publishing focus for the publisher, and that IDW would be launching a new horror imprint soon and "partnering with one of the largest licensors to be able to exploit their largest horror titles" as comics, collections and graphic novels, and are "some very noteworthy and popular horror titles and having those as part of our imprint, we expect will attract interest." And then look to exploit their co-creator-owned properties as a result of increased interest. And he says that this is one of the things he has focused on, to go as far and wise as they can."

