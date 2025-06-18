Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: captain kirk, Harbinger

Casey Jones & Twilight Zones in IDW's Full September 2025 Solicits

Captain Kirk, Casey Jones, Street Sharks, Twilight Zone and Harbinger all launch in IDW and Valiant's Full September 2025 solicits.

Article Summary IDW launches new series for Casey Jones, Captain Kirk, Street Sharks, and The Twilight Zone in September 2025

Valiant debuts All-New Harbinger and revamped X-O Manowar, Shadowman, and Bloodshot in their Beyond line

More Weight: A Salem Story, a graphic novel praised by Alan Moore, headlines Top Shelf's fall offerings

Monster High, Godzilla, Star Trek, and TMNT continue with fresh issues, miniseries, and omnibus collections

Bleeding Cool has your exclusive look at IDW Publishing's September 2025 solicits and solicitations, the first publisher to go large with them all, and that includes Top Shelf Comics and Valiant Entertainment. So we have new comic launches for Captain Kirk, Casey Jones, Street Sharks and Twilight Zone from IDW, a comic book that Alan Moore likes in More Weight: A Salem Story by Ben Wickey, and the launch of Valiant Beyond: All-New Harbinger #1 by Fred Van Lente and Erik Tamayo. As well as more Godzilla, Monster High, Beneath The Trees, Shadowman, X-O Manowar… but no My Little Pony or Sonic The Hedgehog. Not in IDW's September 2025 solicits anyway…

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: CASEY JONES #1

(COVER A: AMANCAY NAHUELPAN)

Story: Alex Paknadel

Art: Amancay Nahuelpan

36 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

UPC: 82771403463900111

Spinning directly from the pages of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Casey Jones' first solo miniseries in over thirty years! Casey Jones was shot by D.A. Hale, he's awake, and he has a second chance at life. Instead of taking things slow and smelling the flowers, he's jumping headfirst into the action. Casey is hitting the streets and doing everything he can to protect the people of New York City, but those closest to him think he's pushing too hard. April O'Neil and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, especially Casey's closest friend Raphael, are concerned. Things are only going to get worse as a new strain of mutagen starts changing the shape of New York City, and a brand-new villain threatens everything Casey believes in. From the critically acclaimed team of Alex Paknadel (Sentinels, Batman: Urban Legends, All Against All) and Amancay Nahuelpan (Detective Comics, Green Arrow, Crush & Lobo).

Additional Covers Offered: B (Earls), C (Sketch Variant), 1:25 (Earls B&W), 1:50 (Henderson)

CASEY JONES TAKEOVER: The following issues feature a special Casey Jones-themed variant cover part of our line-wide CASEY JONES TAKEOVER celebrating the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #1! TMNT: Journeys #2, TMNT: Annual 2025, TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures #29

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER #2

(COVER A: MATEUS SANTOLOUCO)

Story: Dan Watters

Art: Michele Bandini

32 Pages • $4.99 • OCTOBER 2025

UPC: 82771403435600211

The stunning new series continues! Following the trail of a dangerous Foot Clan soldier gone rogue, Shredder descends into New York's underworld to meet with a secret crimelord who's achieved mythical status in Shredder's long absence. But the mysterious boss sees little reason to help the Shredder, who some claim is but a shadow of his former self. A huge mistake…

Additional Covers Offered: B (Bandini), C (Ngu), 1:10 (Bandini B&W), 1:25 (Ngu B&W)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #29

(COVER A: SARAH MYER)

Story: Erik Burnham

Art: Sarah Myer

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

UPC: 82771403150802911

It's the Rat Queen's turn to take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on behalf of the Pantheon, and her perfidious plan to do harm to the Heroes in a Half-Shell involves collaborating with the craven criminal called the Rat King! But can such a terrible team-up stand the test of time? It's rodents all the way down in this issue of Saturday Morning Adventures!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Chogrin Casey Jones Month Cover)

CASEY JONES TAKEOVER: The following issues feature a special Casey Jones-themed variant cover part of our line-wide CASEY JONES TAKEOVER celebrating the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #1! TMNT: Journeys #2, TMNT: Annual 2025, TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures #29

STREET SHARKS #1

(COVER A: PHILIP MURPHY)

Story: Stephanie Williams

Art: Ariel Medel

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

UPC: 82771403460800111

MINISERIES PREMIERE! THE FIRST OF FIVE JAWSOME ISSUES!

The first Street Sharks comic in more than 20 years brings you extreme stories and a fintastic time! But don't call it a comeback: They've been waiting for everyone ELSE to get ready for more jawsome adventures! The four Bolton Brothers were happy playing sports and meeting babes. But when a run-in with a mad scientist turned them into giant sharks, they only got COOLER! Kick some serious fin with Ripster, the great white head of the pack; Streex, the rollerblading ladies' man (er, ladies' SHARK); Jab, the hammerhead who loooves using his noggin; and Big Slammu, the whale shark with the whale-sized muscles, on their newest adventure! They'll need all the help they can get to stop their arch nemesis, Dr. Piranoid, from developing…THE PERFECT PREDATOR! Little do they know, it's already too late to stop the grossest monster they've ever fought from being born! Stephanie Williams (Nubia and the Amazons, My Little Pony) and Ariel Medel (TMNT vs. Street Fighter) bring you the most righteous shark tale you've ever read!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Corona), C (Beals), D (Sketch Variant), 1:10 (Beals Spot Color Full Art), 1:25 (Catalan), 1:50 (Randolph)

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #1

(COVER A: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA)

Story: Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Art: Adrián Bonilla

52 Pages • $5.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

UPC: 82771403458500111

The Federation has fallen. Hope is fading. One last starship remains to fight for the future…unless a resurrected James T. Kirk dooms it first. Fresh off the run Screen Rant calls one of "the greatest eras in the history of Star Trek comics," writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly along with rising star and artist Adrián Bonilla (Alkaios, Let Her Be Evil), now bring you a new mission the likes of which comics have never seen before. For seven centuries, the United Federation of Planets brought together the entire Galaxy with peace, stability, enlightenment, and the promise of mutual protection. And then, in one terrible moment, it all crumbled in an event known as THE BURN, a Galaxy-wide disaster in which dilithium has gone inert, causing the detonation of every active warp core. The only ship remaining is a hack-and-slash Enterprise-Omega and its ragtag crew. Facing a true Wild West in space, the crew will need to make use of what few resources they have to uphold Starfleet's mission of unity across the universe…and Captain Kirk will have to face a future without the Federation he loved so dearly…

Additional Covers Offered: B (Patridge), C Foil (Cho), 1:15 (Francavilla B&W), 1:25 (Cho Full Art)

STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS #3

(COVER A: CHRIS SHEHAN)

Story: Christopher Cantwell

Art: Megan Levens

32 Pages • $4.99 • OCTOBER 2025

UPC: 82771403430100311

It's a race to the top as the anti-Federation spies and the Red Shirts summit the towering antenna on Arkonia 89. The spies seek to escape a transporter disrupter and make it back to their ship with their stolen data, and Raad, Grash, Vesta, and Miller will try to stop them by any means necessary. The climb is made all the more difficult by fire raining from above via a cloaked Warbird captained by a young Romulan and a mysterious Tal Shiar officer. Meanwhile, on the ground, Lanier, Amiga, and DeMatrio realize a hidden secret about the deceased Cromarty's base. It just might be their ticket out of this mess alive, but as more lives are senselessly lost, the Red Shirts start to wonder if Starfleet would even care if they made it back at all.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Woodward Federation Recruitment), 1:10 (Vilchez)

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #11

(COVER A: PHILIP MURPHY)

Story: Tim Sheridan

Art: Philip Murphy

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

UPC: 82771403368701111

Sqeak, squaw, sssskkkaaa, eh, eee. [Translation: Cetacean Ops here! Matt and I have brought the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos back to the year 1987 for a top-secret mission of great import.] HHHkkkeeeeee, ska, ska, EeeEEAaa. Squaw, squaw. Click, cliiiiick [Translation: That's right, Kimolu. We need their help to fix what that blowhole Kirk messed up by bringing the whales George, Gracie, and Ronald to Earth without a way for them to repopulate its oceans. What was Ronald supposed to do, have babies with his mother?] Skkkesaw. Eehhh, ee, ee, AaaaaAa. AH, AH, EeeEE! Sqqqqaw. [Translation: But the remaining humpbacks have all heard freaky conspiracy theories about what happened to the last pod who went to Earth. To save the species, the Lower Deckers will have to dissuade them of the rumors and convince them Earth is worth inhabiting. Ah-yikes.] This issue kicks off the penultimate arc of this season's run, so be sure to order whale ahead of time!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Goode)

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, VOL. 1: SECOND CONTACT

Story: Ryan North

Art: Derek Charm, Jack Lawrence

144 Pages • $19.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

TPB • ISBN: 9798887243030

The crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is back in a new ongoing comic series that's a big, fun adventure from the hit TV show Star Trek: Lower Decks. First up, a mysterious ghost ship appears just in time as Mariner is becoming increasingly frustrated by the lack of thrills aboard the Cerritos! The thrill level increases significantly when the team is beamed onto an equally mysterious surface of an unknown world populated by an alien race that wishes to learn more about mentorship…through a battle royale! Enter Jadzia Dax, Montgomery Scott, Kathyrn Janeway, T'Pol, and Jean-Luc Picard as the mentors and the Lower Deckers as the mentees! The Cerritos' next mission is a supply run to Tavela Minor, but they first need to stop by the Alecto system to get some supplies to, uh, supply them with. However, just before they warp, they see the Alecto system isn't only missing; it doesn't exist. Like at all. Now they have a space mystery at hand: What could cause a whole star system to disappear? Then, suspicious after the Cerritos docks for its second baryon sweep in the same year, Mariner sneaks into a command meeting. There, the Department of Temporal Investigations tasks the crew with finding a time traveler who is rewriting Federation history at an alarming rate. Mariner finds her friends and tells them what's really going on…only for the timeline to change around them! Obviously, something has gone wrong with Command's mission, and per usual, it's now up to Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford, and Boimler to save the day! Volume 1 collects issues #1–6 of the new ongoing series.

STAR TREK: VOYAGER OMNIBUS

Story: Paul Allor, Dave Baker, Mairghread Scott, Malachi Ward, Matt Sheehan

Art: Angel Hernandez, J.K. Woodward, Corin Howell, Malachi Ward

152 Pages • $15.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

TPB • ISBN: 9798887243832

Join Captain Janeway and the Voyager crew in four tales of adventure and intrigue! First, in Seven's Reckoning, a chance encounter with a reptilian alien race draws Seven of Nine and the rest of the U.S.S. Voyager crew into an ancient class conflict that's on the brink of exploding into all-out war! Set during Star Trek: Voyager's amazing fourth season, Seven finds her newfound humanity in conflict with her commitment to the Prime Directive. When she finally makes her choice, will it have the desired result? And will there still be a place for her aboard Voyager once the dust clears? By writer Dave Baker and artist Angel Hernandez. Then, in Mirrors and Smoke, it's 2372. Rebel ship Voyager—captained by Kathryn Janeway, an escaped slave from a brutal Cardassian mining facility—is flung halfway across the universe. Stranded in the Delta Quadrant, Janeway and her ragtag rebel crew are faced with a choice: find their way home, or quietly forge a new life far away from Klingons, Cardassians, and the Rebellion? Janeway chooses the third option. Voyager will stay. Voyager will plunder. The Delta Quadrant will be hers, and she will be its Pirate Queen. By writer Paul Allor and artist J.K. Woodward. Closing out this omnibus are two short stories, "The Wildman Maneuver" from Star Trek: Waypoint by writer Mairghread Scott and artist Corin Howell and "The Swift Spoke" from Star Trek: Waypoint Special 2019 by Malachi Ward and Matt Sheehan.

STAR TREK, VOL. 5: WHEN THE WALLS FELL

Story: Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Art: Liana Kangas, Angel Hernandez, Mike Feehan, Tess Fowler, Travis Mercer

168 Pages • $19.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

TPB • ISBN: 9798887243573

Arc five of the acclaimed Star Trek ongoing comic series, and the buildup to Star Trek: Lore War, continues here! The android Lore has done the unthinkable: He has detonated the Orb of Destruction, unmaking the universe! After an extragalactic tumble on the ensuing shockwave, the U.S.S. Theseus sinks into fluidic space. There, the crew melds in and out of a manifold of realities. In its escape from the Delta Quadrant, the Theseus has landed in an unknown sector of space that appears safer—if 100 years younger—than their own. There, the crew receive a signal from an oncoming ship: the U.S.S. Enterprise. Captain James T. Kirk is hailing! Benjamin Sisko is against a godkiller once again, but this time it's up to him alone to save reality itself! Volume 5 collects Star Trek issues #25–30.

STARSHIP GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #1

(COVER A: OLIVER ONO)

Story: Chris Gooch

Art: Oliver Ono

32 Pages • $4.99 • OCTOBER 2025

UPC: 82771403459200111

The Kai-Sei era goes to space inside a brand-new Mechagodzilla! You didn't think kaiju were only on Earth, did you? In the fight for galactic supremacy, no weapon is more powerful than a kaiju…and no team is better equipped to capture and transport these titanic monsters than the crew of Starship Godzilla! This ragtag group flies through space in Mechagodzilla and takes high-risk, high-reward missions across the galaxy. A kaiju heading toward your planet? Give them a call. A colossal space pest clogging up your trade route? They'll get rid of it. A galactic civil war utilizing kaiju on both sides? They'll…uh…do their best to stay out of it. But where there's a galactic war, there's a galactic conspiracy, and this may be one fight our crew doesn't land on the same side of. A brand-new kaiju space epic starts here in Chris Gooch (In Utero, Under-Earth) and Oliver Ono's (Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp) Starship Godzilla!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Gooch), C (Cafaggi), D (Sketch Variant), 1:25 (Eggleton), 1:25 (Pins)

GODZILLA: ESCAPE THE DEADZONE [KAI-SEI ERA] #2

(COVER A: PABLO TUNICA)

Story: Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan

Art: Pablo Tunica

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

UPC: 82771403436300211

The second entry in the Kai-Sei era continues! The Wanderer is a kaiju/human abomination who rarely sees something he hasn't before, and never sees anything that scares him. That is, until the chest of the largest kaiju he's ever seen bursts open to reveal a human girl controlling the monster. Before the Wanderer can learn more about this girl, they're both captured by a mysterious cult known as the Church of Godzilla! What does the church want with them? And more importantly, can they escape alive?!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Gedeon), 1:25 (Gedeon Full Art)

GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #2

(COVER A: NIKOLA CIZMESIJA)

Story: Tim Seeley

Art: Nikola Cizmesija

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

UPC: 82771403433200211

After a shocking first issue, the flagship ongoing of the Kai-Sei era is back with more! Jacen and his fellow G-Force members made short work of Anguirus…but were they only able to defeat the kaiju because it was weakened by the same leeches currently fighting to bring Jacen to a watery grave? And if these leeches are able to weaken kaiju…can G-Force weaponize them in their mission to kill Godzilla? And finally, learn more about Lament, the mysterious new kaiju who seems to be puppeteering from the shadows. All this and more in Tim Seeley and Nikola Čižmešija's thrilling new series!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Seeley), C (Corona), 1:25 (Corona Full Art)

GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE ALIENS #4

(COVER A: FERO PE)

Story: Frank Tieri

Art: Angel Hernandez

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

UPC: 82771403419600411

The alien invasion of Earth continues! Mechagodzilla! Gigan! SpaceGodzilla! Simians! Xiliens! Jet Jaguar! Hedorah! It's an all-out kaiju brawl, where the only clear loser is humanity! Is it possible that our rogue government agent will be able to take the country back from the Xilien invaders? And even if he does, will there even be a planet left when this is all over? Find out in the penultimate issue of the final entry in the Here There Be Dragons saga!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Hernandez), 1:25 (Pe Full Art)

TRICK-OR-READ 2025: HALLOWED HAUNTINGS: A SEASONAL SAMPLER FROM TOP SHELF

32 Pages • OCTOBER 2025

A triple treat of thrills, chills, and charm—for readers of every age and fear level! This Trick 'R' Read exclusive is serving up three unforgettable tales from the shadowy corners of Top Shelf's fall lineup.

Psychic Investigators, Evil Exterminators by KT Healey: Middle school has never been spookier! Join two unlikely partners on a ghost-hunting quest packed with wild antics, heartfelt moments, and just enough goosebumps. It's Scooby-Doo meets Ghostbusters for the next generation — with a sweet and tender core.

More Weight: A Salem Story by Ben Wickey: Three centuries of fear, fire, and folklore collide in this literary gut-punch of a graphic novel. Equal parts From Hell and Hawthorne, it's a searing, masterfully inked portrait of the Salem witch trials and the moral panics that still haunt us. While the book is aimed at mature readers, this excerpt is suitable for all ages and offers a safe yet stirring glimpse of the story's historical depth.

Spoops: The Little Spirits of Halloween by AJ LoCascio and Laurie A. Conley: Who really makes Halloween happen? Meet the Spoops — tiny, mischievous creatures born from pumpkin patches to spread spooky cheer! Delightful rhymes and timeless illustrations make this storybook an instant classic for families, reluctant readers, and anyone who believes October is the most magical month of all.

One comic. Three hauntingly good stories. Whether you're looking for laughter, literature, or a little Halloween love, this Top Shelf sampler is your one-stop scare shop.

MORE WEIGHT: A SALEM STORY

Story & Art: Ben Wickey

532 Pages • $39.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

TPB • ISBN: 9781603095600

Every word is an accusation… and every whisper kills. In Salem, Massachusetts, 1692 is a year of terror. When accusations of witchcraft plunge the community into paranoia and death, curmudgeonly farmer Giles Corey and his great-souled wife Martha are forced to confront their troubled pasts, fighting to hold onto their principles even at the cost of their lives. In the 1860s, famed writers Nathaniel Hawthorne and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow stroll the streets of Salem together, reflecting on their own dark connections to those wicked days. Today, graphic novelist Ben Wickey wrestles with the complex legacy of "the Witch City" and what it shows us about the best and worst of humanity. Based on true events, set in three centuries, and hand-drawn over a decade, More Weight is a stunning visual symphony — a unique and profound inquiry into the infamous Salem witch trials and the long shadows they still cast on us all.

"Blending one century into another, Ben Wickey's gorgeous and stylized More Weight explores the Salem Witchcraft trials of 1692 and their subsequent meaning and message. This powerful graphic novel both intrigues the eye and strikes the heart, revealing the full horrors of what only seem to be familiar stories." — Marilynne K. Roach

"The most insightful, beautifully crafted, and impressively researched dramatization of America's founding frenzy that exists in any medium, and a perfect illustration of why bloody-minded Northampton men should never set foot in the New World. An appalling masterpiece." — Alan Moore

PSYCHIC INVESTIGATORS, EVIL EXTERMINATORS

Story & Art: KT Healey

208 Pages • $14.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

TPB • ISBN: 9781603095648

Do you seek to know the unknown? Welcome the strange? Understand the supernatural? Look no further than the Psychic Investigators, Evil Exterminators. Tune in for their premiere ghost-hunting livestream where all your questions… Will. Be. Answered. Gabriel Navarro can see ghosts. At least, that's what he believes until his beloved tía dies and he can't seem to reach her. Feeling alone and lost, Gabe suddenly finds himself the new best friend and business partner of his eccentric classmate Clementine, after an otherworldly encounter on a school field trip. Together, they form Psychic Investigators, Evil Exterminators, Rustin Middle School's first ghost hunters. Their mission statement? To prove once and for all that Gabe is a psychic and ghosts are real. For Clem, the search is the thrill of a lifetime, but for Gabe, the search hits a little closer to home. Can they keep their partnership together long enough to make a real connection to the world beyond?

SCREWING SINATRA: A FICTION NOVEL OF FAME, FURY, AND FABRICATION!

Story: P Moss

192 Pages • $15.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

TPB • ISBN: 9798887243566

Join the Rat Pack in this stylish crime-thriller novel that showcases the glitz, glamor, and grime of Las Vegas' early years from the author who captures the atmosphere of Sin City's heyday like no other! It's 1960, and Frank Sinatra, the king of showbiz, is conspiring with Jack Kennedy and gangster Sam Giancana to steal the presidential election. Then, in a mind-blowing twist, Sinatra's perfect world comes crashing down on him as he is betrayed by JFK and finds himself in the crosshairs of a mob assassin! The latest in P Moss' string of historical crime fiction, Screwing Sinatra focuses on one of the most celebrated performers in pop culture and his connections to the mob and political power. Immerse yourself in the golden age of Las Vegas when the stars that made it the center of the entertainment world ruled the Strip! Perfect for fans of mid-century American music, crime, politics, and celebrities.

"Take a gamble on this pulp yarn, steeped in early-'60s Rat Pack shenanigans, classic Americana, and Moss' own cut throat prose honed razor-sharp in this fictional take on our own historical mythos." — Brian Townsley

"Sleazy and savage, Screwing Sinatra is a titillating, tabloid-scummed delight." — Jarret Keene

THE TWILIGHT ZONE #1

(COVER A: MORGAN BEEM)

Story: Dan Watters

Art: Morgan Beem

36 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

UPC: 82771403461500111

Return to the Twilight Zone in this all-new anthology series featuring stories by some of the best creators in comics today! Each issue is a new tale in the vein of the iconic original television series that's captivated audiences for over 60 years. And like the show, these stories will be revealed in terrifying black and white! THIS ISSUE: Writer Dan Watters (Batman: Dark Patterns, Home Sick Pilots) and artist Morgan Beam (Swamp Thing: Twin Branches) present "Blank." A terrified citizen regales a detective with a story about people suddenly frozen like statues. A once-bustling metropolis becomes quieter by the minute as people are replaced by featureless versions of themselves. Where one would have found hopes, laughter, tears, and struggles, one can now only find BLANKS…here in The Twilight Zone.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Francavilla), C (Sketch Variant), D (Simmonds), 1:25 (Beals), 1:50 (Dani)

BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: RITE OF SPRING #3

(COVER A: PATRICK HORVATH)

Story & Art: Patrick Horvath

36 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

UPC: 82771403432500311

The years have brought change to Woodbrook. The internet is coming online. Big-box stores are opening their doors…and local serial killer Samantha Brown is seemingly relaxing on her prime directive to keep all killing out of Woodbrook. Why would Samantha possibly have brought Monica, a young duck trying to avenge her brother (one of Samantha's many victims), to her private village paradise? What sinister plans could she have in store for the young duck? Is it possible that Monica will stop Samantha before she can kill her? Is it possible…that's what Samantha wants? This, and a further peek into Samantha's early life as a serial killer in the next installment of Patrick Horvath's smash hit series!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Fleecs Movie Homage Cover), C (Beals Storybook Variant), 1:10 (Horvath Full Art), 1:25 (Fleecs Full Art), 1:50 (Beals Storybook Variant Full Art)

MONSTER HIGH: WORLD'S SCARE #2

(COVER A: CATHY LE)

Story: Jacque Aye

Art: Caroline Shuda

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

UPC: 82771403437000211

Hi, ghoulfriend. Frankie, Drac, Clawdeen, Cleo, and Lagoona are eekhausted after facing down the imps and their queen in Gossamer Grove to earn dream crystals—precious relics that grant their holder one wish each. But there's no time to sleep like the dead. Sundown is here, and the ghouls have a long to-boo list: protest Gloom Tech, the nefarious organization funding the World's Scare; create an award-winning invention; and find out just exactly who is looking into Frankenstein's work now that he's no longer around to protect his legacy. First up, Frankie and her newly crowned lab assistant Drac will have to visit the mysterious Dr. Volts for a missing piece of their emotion modulator. But the ghoul only works at night…when it's thunderstorming. Creepy much? –XOXO CryptCrier

Additional Covers Offered: B (Sterle)

"Get ready for a new terrifyingly good Monster High comic miniseries." —Nerdist

MONSTER HIGH: HOUSE HAUNTERS #2

(COVER A: SERENA MERCADO)

Story: Ben Kahn

Art: Sonia Liao

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

UPC: 82771403449300211

The frights continue in IDW's spooktacular pun-filled biweekly series! After accidentally releasing an ancient horror upon the cabin that was supposed to be their weekend getaway, Frankie, Draculaura, and Lagoona are suddenly fighting fangry, previously inanimate objects in an attempt to reseal the titan Ekhidna. But their plan, and Frankie (literally), is falling apart at the seams! Meanwhile, Clawdeen and Cleo are attempting to redecorate the boring cabin, but the cabin does not seem to like their taste…

Additional Covers Offered: B (Widjaja)

MONSTER HIGH: HOUSE HAUNTERS #3

(COVER A: SERENA MERCADO)

Story: Ben Kahn

Art: Sonia Liao

32 Pages • $4.99 • OCTOBER 2025

UPC: 82771403449300311

As the ghouls continue to fight their way out of the cursed cabin, the situation goes from bad to scary bad. Hallways are shifting, nobody can find the kitchen, and the floor is on the ceiling—not to mention the pack of monsterfied animals keeping guard outside. There's a gorgon bear, a psychic squirrel, and a…werewolf wolf? The ghouls are in fearious danger now…

Additional Covers Offered: B (Widjaja)

MONSTER HIGH: NEW SCAREMESTER, VOL. 2

Story: Jacque Aye, Keryl Brown Ahmed, Ben Kahn

Art: Siobhan Keenan, Caroline Shuda

160 Pages • $18.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

TPB • ISBN: 9798887243009

The new scaremester is well underway as a mystery fills the halls and the students prepare for the Howlidays! Students have gone missing, and un-life at Monster High gets more complicated with each passing day. Everyone is on edge, causing cat fights between even the beast of fiends. But none feel the burden as heavily as the school's new protector. Only Wydowna Spider and all six of her hands could count Draculaura's obligations. Between her new position as director of the school board, fearleading practice, ghoulwork, student disembody council, and Ra knows what else, she's found herself at D'Eath's door…literally. Plus, questions swirl when the school board dusts off the Monster Claws and begins to enforce them after centuries of being lax about monster-normie relations. Who created the Claws? Why reinstate them now? What is their true purpose? Then, Halloween is coming! Headmaster Frankenstein and Draculaura are throwing a carnival for the real monsters guaranteed to genuinely send chills down their spines, and Monster High is packed with booths: whack-a-molar, pin the wing on the dragon, spiderweb candy, and even a maze of frightmares. Plus, blankets of snow have settled over Monster High, which can only mean that the Howliday Ball is around the coroner. There's nothing quite like a school dance to scare up some defrightful drama. Volume 2 collects issues #5–7 and the Halloween Special and Howliday Haunt one-shots.

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER #1

(COVER A: BELLA RACHLIN)

Story: Fred Van Lente

Art: Erik Tamayo

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

UPC: 73238818204600111

MEET THE ALL-NEW HARBINGER! Designed as the ULTIMATE jumping-on point, the Valiant Beyond line of comics are ABSOLUTE must-reads that will ENERGIZE your love for superheroes! After the devastating fallout of the Harbinger Wars, humans and psiots are able to live together without conflict… but that doesn't mean that things are safe! Enter: Harbinger, a super team composed of uniquely powerful psiots including Archer, Flamingo, Alloy, and Crane, dedicated to protecting their city at any cost! When the terrorist Black Sheep takes a building hostage, it's up to Harbinger to step up and stop her. But are they up to the test after having recently lost one of their own? It's a trial by fire for Archer and the newest member of Harbinger in the first chapter of this can't-miss 3 issue story arc! A new era for Harbinger begins from fan-favorite writer and Valiant mainstay Fred Van Lente (RESURGENCE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE, Incredible Hercules) and artist Erik Tamayo (Star Trek)!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Fajardo Wraparound Variant), C (Calero Connecting Variant), D (Ponce Design Variant), E (Rachlin Full Art), F (Fajardo Wraparound Full Art), G (Calero Connecting Full Art)

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR #1

(COVER A: ARIEL OLIVETTI)

Story: Steve Orlando

Art: Guillermo Fajardo

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

UPC: 73238818144500111

A NEW ERA OF SUPERHERO STORYTELLING BEGINS HERE! Designed as the ULTIMATE jumping-on point, the Valiant Beyond line of comics are ABSOLUTE must-reads that will ENERGIZE your love for superheroes! The mighty Aric of Dacia, aka X-O Manowar, traverses a deadly wasteland filled with mutated horrors in a search for honor in this CAN'T-MISS debut issue from GLAAD award nominated writer Steve Orlando (Avengers Assemble) and superstar artist Guillermo Fajardo (RESURGENCE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE)! Aric's strength and resilience are put to the test when he comes to the defense of a family under siege from a mysterious gang known as the Earthborn. Aric finds himself aligned with a rebel group which puts him firmly in the crosshairs of the Earthborn's leader Typhon. Can Aric survive his journey across the Red Steppe? It's X-O Manowar like you've never seen him before in the debut chapter of this all-new four-part story arc!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Grego Wraparound Variant), C (Calero Connecting Variant), D (Ponce Design Variant), E (Olivetti Full Art), F (Grego Wraparound Full Art), G (Calero Connecting Full Art)

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT #2

(COVER A: GLENN FABRY)

Story: Mauro Mantella

Art: Fernando Heinz Furukawa

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

UPC: 73238818114800211

BLOODSHOT VERSUS VAMPIRE YAKUZA! Bloodshot's journey into the Japanese underworld continues in another can't miss issue from rising star writer Mauro Mantella featuring art by Fernando Heinz Furukawa! The secret origin of vampirism and the true order of the world is revealed to Bloodshot as he undergoes a startling transformation. Are the Yakuza ready to face the wrath of… vampire Bloodshot?! Are any of us ready for this?! Probably not, but it's happening anyway! PLUS: Secrets of Bloodshot's past are revealed and things get VERY gory!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Curzi), C (Greco), D (Fabry Full Art), E (Curzi Full Art), F (Greco Full Art)

FEATURING THE VALIANT COMICS COVER DEBUT OF LEGENDARY ARTIST GLENN FABRY!

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN #2

(COVER A: DAMIAN CONNELLY)

Story: AJ Ampadu

Art: Sergio Monjes

32 Pages • $4.99 • OCTOBER 2025

UPC: 73238818124700211

THE ALL-NEW SHADOWMAN IS BACK! Detective Alyssa Myles has always worked hard to ensure New Orleans is safe. Alongside her partner, Detective St. Brown, they follow the trail of the sinister Mr. Twist outside the Glass Curtain, out in the White Zone between the city and the Deadside. Desperate for a break in the case, Alyssa summons the entity known as The Shadowman. But doing so comes at a cost… and Alyssa must help Shadowman uncover the secrets of his own past. The saga of the all-new Shadowman continues in your new favorite series from writer AJ Ampadu and artist Sergio Monjes!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Sanz), C (Dearmas), D (Connelly Full Art), E (Sanz Full Art), F (Dearmas Full Art)

SUPERNATURAL HORROR THAT WILL LEAVE YOU BREATHLESS!

