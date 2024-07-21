Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Aimee Garcia, Belen Culebra, Cavan Scott, Day Of The Dead Girl, J. Mendez, Magma Comix, Night Of The Slashers, October 2024, Paul Fry

Cavan Scott's Night Of The Slashers, Magma Comix October 2024 Solicits

Night Of The Slashers #1 by Cavan Scott and Paul Fry launches in the October 2024 solicits and solicitations of Magma Comix

Article Summary Cavan Scott and Paul Fry unleash terror with Night Of The Slashers #1.

Magma Comix reveals October 2024 titles including Day Of The Dead Girl.

Hell's Half Acre #2 resurrects Western-noir with a supernatural twist.

Comics and TP collections by A-list creators land on shelves in October.

October is a busy month for writer Cavan Scott, launching Godfather Of Hell from Vault Comics but also Night Of The Slashers #1 with Paul Fry from Magma Comix. And the October 2024 solicits and solicitations of Magma Comix also include the launch of Day Of The Dead Girl #1 by J. Mendez, Aimee Garcia and Belen Culebras.

NIGHT OF THE SLASHERS #1 CVR A PAUL FRY (MR)

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Paul Fry

Cavan Scott (W) • Paul Fry (A/CA) Hill Creek is a lovely place to visit… except the one night of the year its citizens transform into bloodthirsty maniacs! Of course, that's the very night Lara's bus breaks down, stranding the disillusioned teen and her classmates in the secluded town. Secrets uncovered, terror at every turn—will anyone survive the night? New York Times bestselling writer Cavan Scott (Union Jack the Ripper, Star Wars: The High Republic) and Paul Fry (Spider-Man 2099, Green Arrow & Black Canary) bring the gore in the ultimate horror-loving slasher-fest! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

DAY OF THE DEAD GIRL #1 CVR A BELEN CULEBRAS (MR)

(W) A.J. Mendez & Aimee Garcia (A/CA) Belen Culebras

A.J. Mendez & Aimee Garcia (W) • Belen Culebras (A/CA) Death is never the end of the story. Coroner Sam Castillo will learn this the hard way, when a supernatural serial killer targets her hometown just as she moves back. A skeptical woman of science, Sam butts heads with her spiritual mother Ana, a leader of a witch coven specializing in Brujeria. But when the coven's Brujas start turning up murdered, Sam and Ana must work together to find the killer and save their town's Day of the Dead festival from turning into an occult bloodbath. As if sharing a bathroom with her mom wasn't hard enough. The writing team of New York Times bestselling author and retired professional wrestler A.J. Mendez (Crazy Is My Superpower) & writer and actress Aimee Garcia (Dungeons & Dragons: At the Spine of the World) and Spanish artist Belen Culebras take you on the journey of a skeptic coming to grips with her supernatural heritage. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

HELLS HALF ACRE #2 CVR A RAMON BUNGE (Resolicit) (MR)

(W) Denton J. Tipton (A) Jack Jadson (CA) Ramon Bunge

Denton J. Tipton (W) • Jack Jadson (A)• Ramon Bunge (CA) Life is changing fast in 1904 Nashville, but the sins of the past live free in a place called Hell's Half Acre—where you can find gambling, sex and most any other debauchery ever dreamed. And none do it better than Miss Marion's, where a mysterious gambler named Britt sets in motion a chain of events that will have lawmen and outlaws alike aiming to put him six feet under. Will the woman that Britt scorned be his downfall or salvation when Hell comes calling? New York Times-bestselling writer Denton J. Tipton (Cobra Kai, G.I. Joe) teams with Ramon Bunge (Legacy of Mandrake the Magician) for a thrilling Western-noir with a supernatural twist. Each issue features a variant cover by Chris Evenhuis (Wynonna Earp, G.I. Joe)! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

PEDESTRIAN #3 CVR A SEAN VON GORMAN (MR)

(W) Joey Esposito (A/CA) Sean Von Gorman

Joey Esposito (W) • Sean Von Gorman (A & CA) Behold, The Pedestrian! A strange visitor speedwalks into Summer City and silently changes the lives of its residents. But not all is quiet in this sleepy, small town—an ancient conflict linked to the secret history of street signs is brewing! DON'T WALK… RUN! In The Pedestrian, justice always has the right of way! Writer Joey Esposito (Batman: Urban Legends) reunites with Pawn Shop collaborator, artist Sean Von Gorman (Ghost Planet), for an offbeat tale that will stick with you! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

SCALE TRADE TP VOL 1 (MR)

(W) Steve Orlando (A/CA) Megan Huang

Steve Orlando (W) • Megan Huang (A & CA) Jurassic Park meets Law & Order—a blend of magical realism and procedural investigation… with dragons! In a modern-day world one step removed from our own, dragons are a highly respected—and highly endangered—species, but poaching is an existential threat. When young idealist Carmen Tritos joins the federal agency tasked with managing dragon populations, he quickly discovers that the entire system is corrupt. After seeing firsthand the cruelty of the system, our newly radicalized dragon savior takes matters into his own hands! GLAAD, Ringo and Eisner Award nominated writer Steve Orlando (Wonder Woman, Spider-Man 2099) teams with artist Megan Huang (Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) for a fantasy-meets-reality story that's sure to make your heart race and warm it as well! Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 10/30/2024

DEATH COMES FOR THE TOYMAKER TP (MR)

(W) Dakota Brown (A/CA) Ryan Cody

Dakota Brown (W) • Ryan Cody (A & CA) Death comes for us all. But for Gil the Toymaker, the visit is an eternal tragedy! Every year the holiday gift giver visits children all over the world on a special night, but Gil's immortality comes at a cost. Forced to do the work of Death, carrying a list of ready-to-harvest souls alongside his naughty and nice lists, Gil gives toys AND takes souls all in one night! But as the Toymaker reflects on the relationship he's had with Death for several millennia, an associate reveals a scheme that may just put an end to Death's contract (and, perhaps, Death himself!) An epic twist on the legend of Santa Claus from writer Dakota Brown (Grandma Tilly's Hell-Tech Mech) and artist Ryan Cody (Family Tree)! Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

