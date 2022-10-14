Celebrate Early with this Preview of Bill & Ted's Day of the Dead #1

The titular Bill and Ted celebrate Día de los Muertos on November 2nd with Bill & Ted's Day of the Dead #1 from Opus Comics. In this preview provided to us by the publisher, Bill delivers a history lesson the day, scoring Wyld Stallyns a gig at the celebration later. But when they arrive, they meet… some babes!

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout Mexico, and by people of Mexican ancestry living in other places, especially the United States. It is celebrated annually on November 1 and 2 to honor and remember deceased loved ones. Día de los Muertos is a happy and festive occasion that celebrates the lives of those who have passed away. It is a time to remember and honor loved ones, and to celebrate the continuity of life. And, of course, to party on, dudes!

Bill & Ted's Day of the Dead #1 will be in stores on November 2nd, but final order cutoff is this Monday, so get your orders in ASAP if you want to reserve a copy. And in the Day of the Dead tradition, it's even got a variant cover honoring the great George Carlin. Check out the preview below.

Bill & Ted's Day of the Dead #1 (of 1)

Josh Trujillo, John Barber (W) • Garrie Gastonny, Wayne Nichols (A) • Garrie Gastonny (CA)

In this special one-shot by writer Josh Trujillo (Rick and Morty) and Indonesian sensation Garrie Gastonny on art, Bill & Ted stumble into a Day of the Dead celebration, sending visions of sugar skulls dancing through their heads! Plus, a bonus story featu

ring Rufus and Chuck De Nomolos!

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$6.99 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: Nov. 2, 2022

*Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Chuck De Nomolos Action Figure cover

For every 10 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one Lucas Ketner variant cover