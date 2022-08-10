Celestials Will Ask Was Cyclops Right? Marvel's Judgment Day Revealed

The AXE: Judgment Day Marvel event took a bit of a swerve today with its second issue. With the Eternals trying to kill all mutants, Tony Stark and his fellow Avengers, X-Men and rogue Eternals create something to save them all.

Turning their own Avengers HQ, a dead Celestial, into a very real threat to deal with the errant children of Celestials, the Eternals.

Like Hank and Ultron… it's funny because it's true. As it is revealed that the Celestial they are reviving is narrating the whole issue. And so to business.

Once the day has been saved, then all days have to be saved. And the Celestial makes its judgment on everyone,

Look, he;s holding the thumbprint of Arishem The Judge, the First Of The Celestials, sideways because it looks cool.

Judge not lest ye be judged has been in play, it seems. So everyone on Earth is to be judged, not just the mutants. And there is an electoral college element, in how that is counted it seems. But it does explain some of the other tie-in solicitations… and yes, the Celestials deciding whether or not Cyclops was right. What about Spider-Man and One More Day?

AXE JUDGMENT DAY #4 The clock is ticking and midnight looms. It's not too late.

AXE: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #2 Now the hour of judgment is upon the Eternals. Have they done enough? And does overcompensating at this late hour make it better, or make it worse?

IMMORTAL X-MEN #6 Judgment comes and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Let's find out.

X-MEN #14 – WAS CYCLOPS RIGHT? – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Are ANY of the X-Men right? Only one can judge them and the Day of Judgment is here, for good or ill, and the newest team of X-Men must face the truth about themselves and what they have done.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 • It's time for Spider-Man to be judged, and I think we all know which moment in Spidey's history is going to weigh heavily on the proceedings.

• You don't want to miss this very special issue that might just break your heart all over again

• You don't want to miss this very special issue that might just break your heart all over again FANTASTIC FOUR #47 With judgment looming over the Marvel Universe, Reed Richards has locked himself in his Think Tank in search of answers.

AVENGERS #60 The Avengers' ace archer is back! As Judgment Day looms, Hawkeye is called upon to justify his existence. As a benchmark, Hawkeye must prove that he brings at least as much joy and usefulness to the world as a randomly chosen mailbox, which, admittedly, is a pretty high bar.

AXE AVENGERS #1: Tony Stark has spent his life building suits to protect him. Now he has to enter a suit of armor that could kill us all. Can he survive? Can anyone?

CAPTAIN MARVEL #42: Though Carol has had more than enough of being judged lately, there's no escaping THIS Judgment Day as it determines whether Earth lives or dies. But as Carol and Lauri-Ell give their heroic best to prove their worth an…unexpected new player emerges.

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220812

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Guiu Villanova (CA) Mark Brooks

…THE WICKED WILL BE PUT TO DEATH!

As the world shakes, an unlikely group of heroes and less-than-heroes gather to find a peaceful solution. Sadly, the best laid plans of man, mutant and Eternal oft go awry…

RATED T+In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: $4.99