Cerebus The Duck and Swords Of Cerebus In Hell From Dave Sim in April

Dave Sim continues, as he has done for the last few years, to continue to publish Cerebus comic books, as Cerebus In Hell, every month getting a new title, a new #1 and a new weak joke at some aspect of the comic book industry, legacy or reputation – filtered through his own increasingly bizarre viewpoints. The one for April 2021 takes on Steve Gerber's Howard The Duck.

He is also reviving his old Swords Of Cerebus mini-collection format for hi Cerebus In Hell comic books that he originally used to collect six or so issues of Cerebus, before he switched to the Phonebook format. Here are the solicits:

CEREBUS THE DUCK ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

(W) Dave Sim (A) David Birdsong (A/CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim, Benjamin Hobbs

Special parody request from Cerebus himself (so he could have a girlfriend for a change). Meet Beverly Swizzle Stick and Cerebus the Duck! They're your typical sit-around-and-marathon-listen to the "Life-Or-Death Federal Consequences Government Help Line" recorded message Infernal couple, until Beverly's (killer!) Greta Thunberg gag attracts the attention of GEHENNA+ Executive, Cruella D'Almatian! And before you can say reboot, the Cerebus the Duck comic book is now the live-streamed Beverly Swizzle Stick online Reality Show!

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $4.00

SWORDS OF CEREBUS IN HELL TP VOL 01

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

(W) Dave Sim, Sandeep Atwal (A/CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim

Cerebus is back! Everyone wants to know "What happened to Cerebus after he died in issue #300?" Well, here's the answer. Sort of. Introducing a brand-new cast of characters including Virgil and Dante! Sex and The City Fandom! Frank Sinatra! Freddie Mercury! King Minos! Snakes! Suicides! The Manticore Who Thinks He Looks Exactly Like Charles Darwin! The Muskrat That Does Woody Allen Impressions! And fan-favorite "Jingles" the dog! In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $19.95