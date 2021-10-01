Champions #10 Preview: Attack of the Busybody Robots

Champions #10 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in the conclusion of the Killer App story arc, the titular teens find themselves up against the most diabolical threat Roxxon has ever conceived: busybody robots. These Chaperones are here to keep the Champions, and everyone else, out of danger through the use of non-lethal restraints. But have the robots already gone too far? The next thing you know, they'll be issuing vaccine mandates! Check out the preview below.

CHAMPIONS #10

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211210

(W) Danny Lore (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Toni Infante

THE FINALE OF KILLER APP!

The Champions win a major victory over Roxxon – only to discover a much deadlier threat waiting in the wings! Can they win against vicious machines engineered to predict their every move? Or is it the end of the line for our young heroes? RATED T

In Shops: 10/6/2021

SRP: $3.99

