Charles Soule & Will Sliney's Hell To Pay Comes to Comic Shops

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool told you that the announced-two-years-ago rather late Hell To Pay comic by Charles Soule and Will Sliney and created on Twitch series would be scheduled for wider distribution than mail order by Image Comics imminently. And so it has been.

Charles Soule of Eight Billion Genies and Undiscovered Country teams up withWill Sliney (Spider-Man) for the upcoming series Hell to Pay, which was first announced via livestream. This all-new supernatural adventure is best described as Hellboy meets Indiana Jones and is set to launch from Image Comics this November.

"I love horror stories, especially gnarly, supernaturally-tinged tales—but I haven't been able to play with that kind of storytelling much since my run on Swamp Thing almost a decade ago. I've been meaning to tell a really big story with Will Sliney for ages too—we've known each other since the early days of our careers. I feel very lucky that Hell to Pay gives me a chance to do both," said Soule. "The story here is high-concept and thrilling—basically, you can get magic… but on credit, and your soul is the collateral. Clearing that debt… easier said than done. I think this story will be very relatable to anyone living in today's world.

It's also the start of something really big. Will and I are kicking things off with Hell to Pay… but we intend to tell stories in this world for a good long time to come."

In Hell to Pay, readers meet married young couple Maia and Sebastian Stone. Years ago, they made a deal with the mysterious Shrouded College to give them magic… but they incurred a debt. Until it's paid, their lives are not their own. Maia and Sebastian have worked for the College ever since, using their new abilities to track down 666 cursed coins: qurrakh…aka, the Devil's Dollar. Only a few remain. The Stones are almost free…but the devil's in the details.

Sliney added: "This is the beginning of something really special, that Charles and I have been planning for a long time. It's a the debut of a giant new world, built around a very relatable story."

Hell to Pay #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 2nd of November.