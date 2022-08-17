Eight Billion Genies #1 Gets 70,000 Orders… So Far

Image Comics looks to have finally lifted their reprinting freeze with new printings of Eight Billion Genies #1-4, the series that sees Charles Soule and Ryan Browne reunited after Curse Words.

With the paper shortage, supply chain crunch, yadda yadda woes seemingly easing up, it's no wonder Image finally granted retailer wishes when this hot new comic book series sold out. A little bird has come out of hibernation to share that the first issue is already up over 70,000 in orders over three printings and reorders keep flowing in for every issue released to date. Issues two and three both FOCed third printings this week, with the sold-out fourth issue getting a second printing at the same time.

So what makes this series such a standout? Besides, of course, Direct Market Darling Charles Soule's Midas touch (we won't soon forget about his other gangbusters hit Undiscovered Country) or the fact that he's already got another sure-fire hit waiting in the wings (that's right, we haven't forgotten about that rather late Hell To Pay announcement and figure with things going the way they have lately, we'll be hearing more on that very soon too. My informant bird assures me yes). I'm also hearing that Eight Billion Genies #5 has the highest initial orders since issue #1, bucking the attrition tradition, and proving the series is more than just a flash in the pan.

Eight Billion Genies has been blowing up in the speculator market, on the heels of the Amazon Studios Hollywood news, is it any wonder this was the little book that opened back up the PrintWatch floodgates for Image Comics?

Now, many a jaded comics pro may roll their eyes at mention of "Hollywood News"—nowadays it seems like everything is getting optioned and hardly anything actually makes it to the screen. But not so at Image Comics. In particular, there seems to be some chemistry between the publisher's gonzo line of bestsellers and Amazon Studios' competitive nature to beat Netflix and Apple. We've already seen the Studio do right by Invincible and Paper Girls in quick succession. Will Eight Billion Genies be next? We surmise it might be time to wish for more printings to stock up on…